"Security services tracked him down through a detailed analysis of content posted online," Kierwinski said.

Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk delivers a speech during the opening ceremony at the Warsaw Security Forum. Picture: Omar Marques/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Polish police have detained a man suspected of planning an attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

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Interior minister Marcin Kierwinski told state news channel TVP Info that police had detained a man in his sixties in the Lower Silesia region of southern Poland. "Security services tracked him down through a detailed analysis of content posted online," Kierwinski said. Tusk and Kosiniak-Kamysz thanked the police for their "swift and decisive" response in posts on X. Read more: Russian efforts to meddle in Brexit vote were 'unsuccessful,' minister tells LBC Read more: Inside the scenes of chaos and devastation after Houthi rebels strike Saudi airports

Mężczyzna grożący zamachem został zatrzymany. Dziękuję policjantom za szybkie i zdecydowane działanie. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) October 11, 2026

While violent crime is usually rare in Poland, the country is deeply polarised politically and has faced security threats due to its proximity to the war in Ukraine. In August, police detained a 23-year-old man accused of calling for the assassination of senior Polish politicians. In 2024, Tusk said he received threats after an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Authorities in Poland are currently on high alert following a wave of violence in schools that resulted in the death of a caretaker on Thursday. Last week, thousands of Polish police officers visited schools nationwide to try to reassure pupils after two stabbing sprees by teenagers in as many days sparked rumours of a "Bloody Friday" of more attacks stemming from a supposed online challenge.

Krzysztof Gawkowski during the 66th sitting of the Sejm. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty