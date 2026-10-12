Poland detains man suspected of planning assassination of Prime Minister Tusk
"Security services tracked him down through a detailed analysis of content posted online," Kierwinski said.
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Polish police have detained a man suspected of planning an attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.
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Interior minister Marcin Kierwinski told state news channel TVP Info that police had detained a man in his sixties in the Lower Silesia region of southern Poland.
"Security services tracked him down through a detailed analysis of content posted online," Kierwinski said.
Tusk and Kosiniak-Kamysz thanked the police for their "swift and decisive" response in posts on X.
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Mężczyzna grożący zamachem został zatrzymany. Dziękuję policjantom za szybkie i zdecydowane działanie.— Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) October 11, 2026
While violent crime is usually rare in Poland, the country is deeply polarised politically and has faced security threats due to its proximity to the war in Ukraine.
In August, police detained a 23-year-old man accused of calling for the assassination of senior Polish politicians.
In 2024, Tusk said he received threats after an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
Authorities in Poland are currently on high alert following a wave of violence in schools that resulted in the death of a caretaker on Thursday.
Last week, thousands of Polish police officers visited schools nationwide to try to reassure pupils after two stabbing sprees by teenagers in as many days sparked rumours of a "Bloody Friday" of more attacks stemming from a supposed online challenge.
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said there was no confirmed evidence that the school attacks were part of a coordinated operation or linked to an online challenge.
By early evening, police officers had checked almost 35,000 schools and detained 59 people, police said on X.
On Thursday, a 15-year-old former pupil wearing a helmet-mounted camera killed a caretaker and injured two teachers at a primary school in Leszczydol-Nowiny, northeast of Warsaw.
On Wednesday, a 19-year-old wounded 10 people, including himself, at another school in Ostroleka, north of the capital.