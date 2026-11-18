Moscow had been planning sabotage attacks on a crossing at the Kaliningrad-Poland border and on a “facility” in the Russian exclave, according to Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

Russia has been accused by Poland of planning a 'false flag' attack to drive a wedge between Ukraine and Nato. Picture: Contributor/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Poland has foiled a Russian plan to kill its own civilians in a false-flag attack in Kaliningrad, amid efforts to ‘drive a wedge between Nato and Ukraine’, the country has claimed.

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“We had information about specific targets where the attack was to take place. The Russians were expecting a large number of casualties,” the source told Rzeczpospolita. They indicated that it was intended to mirror the Gleiwitz incident, referring to a false flag attack on a German radio tower which was used as the justification for invading Poland, which triggered the beginning of World War II. The source went on: “Of course, those who crossed the border would most likely have been shot, or evidence would have been found on them indicating they were from Ukraine. The goal was to withhold aid to Ukraine.” The Polish government did not deny that there had been an attack plot when the paper approached it for comment, but it refused to provide any details. Tomasz Siemoniak, Poland’s minister for coordination of the special services, told the paper: “Even if we have such information, we don’t share it. If we took certain steps, it was because we recognised that there was a real threat.”