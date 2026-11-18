Poland foils Russian 'false flag' attack plot targeting civilians to 'drive wedge between Nato and Ukraine'
Moscow had been planning sabotage attacks on a crossing at the Kaliningrad-Poland border and on a “facility” in the Russian exclave, according to Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.
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Poland has foiled a Russian plan to kill its own civilians in a false-flag attack in Kaliningrad, amid efforts to ‘drive a wedge between Nato and Ukraine’, the country has claimed.
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Moscow had been planning sabotage attacks on a crossing at the Kaliningrad-Poland border and on a “facility” in the Russian exclave, according to Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.
The paper claimed that the goal had been to try to end Nato support for Kyiv by giving the impression of a Ukrainian attack against Moscow.
The attack would have resulted in a “large number” of Russian casualties, the sources told the paper, which added that it appeared to have been plotted by Russia’s GRU military intelligence unit. An exact location of the planned strike was not provided.
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“We had information about specific targets where the attack was to take place. The Russians were expecting a large number of casualties,” the source told Rzeczpospolita.
They indicated that it was intended to mirror the Gleiwitz incident, referring to a false flag attack on a German radio tower which was used as the justification for invading Poland, which triggered the beginning of World War II.
The source went on: “Of course, those who crossed the border would most likely have been shot, or evidence would have been found on them indicating they were from Ukraine. The goal was to withhold aid to Ukraine.”
The Polish government did not deny that there had been an attack plot when the paper approached it for comment, but it refused to provide any details.
Tomasz Siemoniak, Poland’s minister for coordination of the special services, told the paper: “Even if we have such information, we don’t share it. If we took certain steps, it was because we recognised that there was a real threat.”
In recent weeks, Ukraine has reignited long-range attacks on Russia - in a bid to increase the economic cost of the war for Putin's regime.
The spat came after a massive Ukrainian drone attack struck the symbolic Kerch Bridge between Russia and occupied Crimea on Monday.
The blitz destroyed a section of the £3billion structure - seen as a symbol of the Russian grasp on the territory and which acts as a key supply line from Russia into the Ukrainian front.
European officials were reportedly surprised by the comments because they believe the strikes have military value.
Speaking after the talks, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting defended Ukraine's attacks, saying they had "helped to degrade Putin's war machine, buying time and saving lives".