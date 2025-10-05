The Ukrainian president said Russia has targeted several regions, launching more than 50 missiles and around 500 attack drones.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, fire and smoke raises after a residential building was damaged during Russia's air strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

At least five Ukrainians have been confirmed dead after a huge Russian drone and missile offensive, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia has reportedly launched over 50 missiles and around 500 attack drones, targeting the regions of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Kirovohrad. An industrial park was set ablaze in the western region of Lviv, which borders Poland, killing four people. Lviv's mayor Andriy Sadovyi said part of the city had no power, adding that the city's air defence systems had been engaged heavily in repelling first a drone and then a Russian missile attack. Another individual was killed in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, according to the region's governor. President Zelenskyy said around 10 people were also injured in the strikes.

People check the remains of a destroyed house following a Russian rocket strike on the outskirts of Lviv, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Picture: Alamy

During the attacks, Poland were forced to scramble fighter jets to protect Polish airspace, with Poland's military saying they were in "the highest state of readiness". Allied Nato aircraft were also deployed. "Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," said Poland's Operational Command in a post on X. Russia's defence ministry said it had successfully carried out a "massive" strike on Ukrainian military and infrastructure targets.

Rescuers search for victims in the debris of a destroyed house following a Russian rocket strike on the outskirts of Lviv, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys). Picture: Alamy

Following the attacks, many have been left without power, including more than 73,000 in Zaporizhzhia region. The attacks come as Russia escalated strikes on the Ukrainian energy grid in anticipation of winter. Earlier this week, state-owned Naftogaz Group, who run Ukrainian natural gas facilities, suffered their biggest attack since war broke out in 2022. Kyiv's energy minister said equipment providing energy to the Zaporizhzhia and the Chernihiv regions was damaged in the recent strikes, and is causing hourly power outages. Ukraine has been targeting Russian oil facilities in response, leading to shortages in some regions.

Polish air forces were scrambled after Russian strikes near the border that left burned cars and damaged residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Picture: Alamy

President Zelenskyy said: "The Russians once again targeted our infrastructure - everything that ensures normal life for our people. "We need more protection and faster implementation of all defence agreements, especially on air defence, to deprive this aerial terror of any meaning. "A unilateral ceasefire in the skies is possible - and it is precisely that which could open the way to real diplomacy. "America and Europe must act to make Putin stop." Russia currently controls around a fifth of Ukrainian territory, including the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014.