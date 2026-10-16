Poland summoned internet companies, including Google and Meta, to the Digital Affairs Ministry on Friday, demanding they do more to curb the spread of violent content following a series of school stabbing attacks.

Thousands of police were sent to schools this week to ensure security after a series of three attacks in four days triggered a wave of online threats that left pupils and teachers fearing for their safety.

Warsaw says the glorification of violence in corners of the internet, for example in groups devoted to Nazi ideology or idolising serial killers, is having a damaging effect on children and has urged social media firms to do more to prevent content that encourages or threatens violence.

"It is the expectation of every Polish citizen that ... no one should incite others to commit suicide, that there should be no content endorsing or encouraging criminal threats, and that users should not be exposed to situations like acts of murder, physical harm, or mutilation," Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski told a press conference.

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