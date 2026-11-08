Investigations are ongoing after a British citizen was identified as one of the six killed during a mass shooting in the southern Polish city of Krakow.

Police are investigating the deadly shooting in Krakow on Saturday which killed six. Picture: Omar Marques/Getty

By Antonia Vlad

Investigations continue into the deadly shooting which killed six people, including a British citizen in the Polish city of Krakow.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Four women and two men were killed in the attack when a gunman opened fire in Krakow’s Main Square on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Omar Marques/Getty

Several others were injured, including two police officers. Another three bodies were found at the gunman's home in a city about 93 miles from Krakow, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed. On Sunday morning, Polish police confirmed that the three bodies were identified as the alleged gunman's parents and 21-year-old sister.

Krakow Mourns After Deadly Shooting In City's Main Square. Picture: Omar Marques/Getty

The Polish Interior Minister, Marcin Kierwinski, said the attacker held “very radical views” and “was fascinated by far-right ideologies”. According to officials, the 25-year-old gunman drove to multiple spots in the square and opened fire in each one. Jonathan Balshaw, from Ipswich, was outside Mary’s Basilica with his girlfriend when the shooting started. He told the BBC: “We ran down the side of the church and through the side door and hid with several other people until the gunfire died down."

The gunman opened fire in multiple spots in Krakow’s Main Square at around 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon with an automatic weapon. Picture: WOJTEK RADWANSKI/Getty

In a press conference on Saturday night, Polish police commander-in-chief, Marek Boron, confirmed that 16 people were injured, including the perpetrator, with five from foreign countries. Boron said: “We are undertaking activities at the place where the perpetrator lived, so I think we will know more what those investigations bring.” Andy Burnham said he is "shocked and saddened" by the event and that his thoughts are "with the families of those who have lost their lives, everyone injured and all those affected by this senseless violence." Burnham added: “The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of Poland.” Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The UK Government deeply mourns the British national and other victims who have died after the appalling attack in Krakow.

I’m shocked and saddened by the appalling shooting in Kraków today.



My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives, everyone injured and all those affected by this senseless violence.



The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of Poland. — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) November 7, 2026

The FCDO, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, is advising British nationals in Krakow to “follow the advice of local authorities and monitor local media”. Lukasz Gibala, major of Krakow, signed an order declaring that the city will observe a period of mourning until 11 November.