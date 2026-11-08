Poland mass shooting investigation continues as Brit among six killed and gunman hospitalised
Investigations are ongoing after a British citizen was identified as one of the six killed during a mass shooting in the southern Polish city of Krakow.
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Investigations continue into the deadly shooting which killed six people, including a British citizen in the Polish city of Krakow.
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The man suspected of the shooting is believed to have been motivated by “far-right ideologies”, Poland's Interior Minister revealed.
The suspected gunman, identified as a 25-year-old Polish national, is currently in hospital after being shot by police.
Four women and two men were killed during a mass shooting that took place in Krakow’s Main Square on Saturday afternoon, including one British citizen.
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Several others were injured, including two police officers.
Another three bodies were found at the gunman's home in a city about 93 miles from Krakow, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed.
On Sunday morning, Polish police confirmed that the three bodies were identified as the alleged gunman's parents and 21-year-old sister.
In a press conference on Saturday night, Polish police commander-in-chief, Marek Boron, confirmed that 16 people were injured, including the perpetrator, with five from foreign countries.
Boron said: “We are undertaking activities at the place where the perpetrator lived, so I think we will know more what those investigations bring.”
Andy Burnham said he is "shocked and saddened" by the event and that his thoughts are "with the families of those who have lost their lives, everyone injured and all those affected by this senseless violence."
Burnham added: “The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of Poland.”
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The UK Government deeply mourns the British national and other victims who have died after the appalling attack in Krakow.
I’m shocked and saddened by the appalling shooting in Kraków today.— Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) November 7, 2026
My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives, everyone injured and all those affected by this senseless violence.
The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with the people of Poland.
The FCDO, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, is advising British nationals in Krakow to “follow the advice of local authorities and monitor local media”.
Lukasz Gibala, major of Krakow, signed an order declaring that the city will observe a period of mourning until 11 November.
Właśnie podpisałem zarządzenie o ogłoszeniu w Krakowie żałoby do 11 listopada.— Łukasz Gibała (@LukaszGibala) November 7, 2026