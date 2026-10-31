Hundreds of protesters gathered in Warsaw after the Constitutional Tribunal's president was suspended, prompting accusations of a coup.

Police stand guard outside the premises of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal. Picture: Michal Borowczyk/Agencja Wyborcza.pl/via REUTERS

By Katy Dartford

Riot police have been deployed outside Poland's top constitutional court after the suspension of a senior judge sparked protests and accusations of a coup.

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Polish President Karol Nawrocki leaves Poland's Constitutional Tribunal after the tribunal said that the tribunal's president, Bogdan Swieczkowski had been suspended. Picture: Dawid Zuchowicz Agencja Wyborcza.pl/via REUTERS

The dispute follows the suspension of Bogdan Święczkowski, the tribunal's president and an ally of the previous right-wing government, by a group of judges appointed by the current parliament. Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, one of the newly appointed judges, said she had taken charge of the court, citing her longer experience in the judiciary. However, President Nawrocki has refused to recognise her appointment, along with those of four other judges selected by parliament. The crisis is the latest chapter in a long-running battle over Poland's judiciary, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-European government and the country's nationalist president refusing to recognise each other's judicial appointments. Tusk insists his government is trying to restore the rule of law following eight years of government by the right-wing Law and Justice party, which faced criticism from the European Union over its changes to the courts.

Polish President Nawrocki attempts to enter the Constitutional Court building. Picture: Maciej Berek via X via REUTERS