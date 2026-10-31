Riot police deployed as Poland's president cuts Senegal trip short amid crisis over top court judge
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Warsaw after the Constitutional Tribunal's president was suspended, prompting accusations of a coup.
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Riot police have been deployed outside Poland's top constitutional court after the suspension of a senior judge sparked protests and accusations of a coup.
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Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw on Friday night, as right-wing politicians accused Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government of attempting to seize control of the judiciary.
The unrest prompted Polish President Karol Nawrocki to turn his plane around while travelling to Senegal and return to Warsaw.
"At a moment like this, the President must be in Poland. I am cutting short my flight to Senegal. I am returning," President Karol Nawrocki said on X.
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The dispute follows the suspension of Bogdan Święczkowski, the tribunal's president and an ally of the previous right-wing government, by a group of judges appointed by the current parliament.
Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, one of the newly appointed judges, said she had taken charge of the court, citing her longer experience in the judiciary.
However, President Nawrocki has refused to recognise her appointment, along with those of four other judges selected by parliament.
The crisis is the latest chapter in a long-running battle over Poland's judiciary, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-European government and the country's nationalist president refusing to recognise each other's judicial appointments.
Tusk insists his government is trying to restore the rule of law following eight years of government by the right-wing Law and Justice party, which faced criticism from the European Union over its changes to the courts.
Writing on X, he acknowledged the difficulties involved, saying: "This process is difficult, at times even painful, and requires decisive action. There is no other way."
The row dates back to 2015, when Law and Justice attempted to appoint judges to positions already filled by the previous government.
The party subsequently secured a majority on the Constitutional Tribunal, prompting concerns in Poland and abroad over the court's independence.
Since taking office in 2023, Mr Tusk's coalition has sought to overhaul the judiciary, but its efforts have faced resistance from President Nawrocki, a Law and Justice ally who was elected in 2025.
Earlier this year, Nawrocki refused to swear in three of six judges chosen by parliament, while the tribunal's suspended president, Mr Święczkowski, also refused to accept judges selected by the current parliamentary majority.
However, Mr Tusk's government has faced criticism of its own after parliament appointed his ally Maciej Berek to the tribunal last month, raising questions about its commitment to judicial independence.