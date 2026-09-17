Poland has temporarily shut two airports "due to operations of military aviation" by Russia as explosions heard near Ukraine-Poland border.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said military operations in its airspace were "in connection with strikes carried out by the Russian Federation using unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine".

Explosions sounded just miles from the Ukraine-Poland border during the Russian drone attack.

It added: "Ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance systems have reached a state of readiness.

"These actions are of a preventive nature and are aimed at securing airspace and its protection, especially in areas adjacent to threatened regions."

This comes after a Russian former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on a train close to the Ukraine-Poland border when a drone hit a train just behind.

Ukraine's state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia said that "quite possibly, the target of this drone could have been the diplomatic train".

The train behind his was blown up by Putin's forces in a 'random and senseless attack' at around 5am local time on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...