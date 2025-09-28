Rescuers work at the site of an apartment buildings damaged during a Russian attack in Kyiv on September 28, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

A large Russian drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital has killed at least four people and left at least 10 others injured as Poland scrambled to close its airspace, authorities said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from a blast near the centre of Kyiv early on Sunday, believed to be the biggest Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital since the invasion began in 2022. Other regions, including Zaporizhzhia, where at least 16 people, including three children, were injured, were also struck. The strike prompted security fears from neighbouring Poland, which closed airspace near the southeastern cities of Lublin and Rzeszow as a preventive measure. It comes after unidentified drones were observed this week in Germany and at military bases and airports in Denmark. The attack on Ukraine that began overnight and continued after dawn targeted residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, a medical facility and a children's nursery, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, who said damage was reported at more than 20 locations across the capital. Read more: Trump 'deeply mistaken' over claims Ukraine 'can win back land', says Kremlin Read more: Trump calls on NATO to shoot down Russian jets that breach airspace as he declares Kyiv can 'win back all of Ukraine'

Russia launched a 'massive' strike on the Ukrainian capital, killing at least four people. Picture: Alamy

City administrator Tymur Tkachenko said a 12-year-old girl was among those killed. "The Russians have restarted the child death counter," he wrote on Telegram. At Kyiv's central train station, passengers arrived to the crackle of anti-aircraft gunfire and the low buzz of attack drones. Mostly women, they waited quietly in a platform underpass until the air raid alert ended. "The sky has turned black again," said one woman at the station, who gave only her first name, Erika. "It's happening a lot." Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described the attacks on Ukraine as "massive" as he called on more punitive sanctions against Putin. Speaking about the Russian president, he said on X: "Putin must feel the danger of continuing this war —personally for him, his buddies' pockets, his economy, and his regime.

People are seen at the site of an apartment buildings damaged during a Russian attack in Kyiv on September 28. Picture: Alamy