Authorities in NATO-member Poland said it was too early to say what the objects were

Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland, during the meeting of the 'Coalition of the Willing' to support Ukraine on November 19. Picture: Florian Gaertner/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Polish authorities are investigating reports that at least two unknown objects had come down near the border with Ukraine, after the army said Polish airspace may have been violated during Russian strikes on Ukraine.

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Authorities in NATO-member Poland said it was too early to say what the objects were. A Ukrainian air force spokesperson said it was likely that a Russian missile had crossed into Poland. The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Drones have repeatedly strayed into the airspace of countries on NATO's eastern flank since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, fuelling tension with the NATO military alliance and stoking fears that the war could spread. Read more: Russia pushes back against US idea of NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine Read more: Poland foils Russian 'false flag' attack plot targeting civilians to 'drive wedge between Nato and Ukraine'

⚖️ AKTUALIZACJA | Powiat biłgorajski

Potwierdzamy upadek jednego niezidentyfikowanego obiektu latającego w miejscowości Nowy Lipowiec (pow. biłgorajski). Informacje o ewentualnych innych obiektach w regionie są obecnie weryfikowane przez służby.



Na miejsce zdarzenia w Nowym… — Prokuratura Okręgowa w Lublinie (@Prok_Okreg_Lub) November 20, 2026

"We confirm the crash of an unidentified object in the village of Nowy Lipowiec (Bilgoraj County)," the District Prosecutor's Office in Lublin wrote on X. "Reports regarding potential additional objects in the region are currently being verified by the relevant services." Footage shared on social media from what appeared to be a security camera at a property in the nearby village of Chmielek showed an explosion in the distance. Polish Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak said on X that a traffic controller had heard a loud bang near railway premises in Rudnik nad Sanem, about 50 km (31 miles) west of Nowy Lipowiec.

W związku działaniami lotnictwa wojskowego, lotniska w Rzeszowie i Lublinie zostały ponownie zamknięte. https://t.co/sZt0htgK04 — Dariusz Klimczak (@DariuszKlimczak) November 20, 2026