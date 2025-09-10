Poland has been forced to scramble Nato jets after Russian 'suicide' drones were detected entering its airspace en route to Ukraine.

Described as an "unprecedented violation" of Polish airspace, the strikes mark the first direct intervention by the Nato alliance since the Ukraine war began.

Following the intervention shortly after midnight UK time, a Polish military command said "weapons have been used, and operations are underway to locate the downed targets" after its airspace was "repeatedly violated".

It marked a notable escalation in aggression by Russia, with Nato fighters deployed in neighbouring Slovakia and Romania following the aerial threat.

Four airports in Poland, including its largest - Warsaw, were temporarily closed according to Reuters, with citizens told to remain indoors.

Military sources also suggest US F35 jets were also involved in mission.

Russia is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

In a statement on X, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said drones had been detected in Polish airspace following a Russian attack on Ukraine.

