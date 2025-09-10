Poland shoots down Russian 'suicide' drones as Nato jets scrambled following 'unprecedented violation' of airspace
Poland has been forced to scramble Nato jets after Russian 'suicide' drones were detected entering its airspace en route to Ukraine.
Described as an "unprecedented violation" of Polish airspace, the strikes mark the first direct intervention by the Nato alliance since the Ukraine war began.
Following the intervention shortly after midnight UK time, a Polish military command said "weapons have been used, and operations are underway to locate the downed targets" after its airspace was "repeatedly violated".
It marked a notable escalation in aggression by Russia, with Nato fighters deployed in neighbouring Slovakia and Romania following the aerial threat.
Four airports in Poland, including its largest - Warsaw, were temporarily closed according to Reuters, with citizens told to remain indoors.
Military sources also suggest US F35 jets were also involved in mission.
Russia is yet to issue a statement on the matter.
In a statement on X, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said drones had been detected in Polish airspace following a Russian attack on Ukraine.
"There was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace," it wrote in a post.
"This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens," it added.
It comes as Ukraine Telegram accounts continue to post updates to citizens, with Ukrainian armed forces warning residents of incoming drones and cruise missiles overnight.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is "present at the scene of the operations", Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk said during the early hours of Wednesday.
Tusk insisted Polish miliary forces "deployed weapons against the objects" - the "objects" in question being Russian "drone-type" aircraft.
The aggression by Russia also hailed a response from Polish President Karol Nawrocki.
Mr Nawrocki informed media that he will lead another briefing at the National Seucrity Bureau in the coming hours which will see PM Donald Tusk in attendance.
In a post on social media X, Polish command said the drones shot down "posed a real threat" to national safety.
Describing the incident, the post explained that the drones had entered Poland's airspace before being shot down, with efforts now underway by the military to identify the drone crash sites.
"Polish and allied forces and assets remain fully prepared for further operations," the post read.
It comes as Poland's main airport posted online to insist flights had once again begun operating as usual in and out of the country.
"The airport remains open, but no flight operations are currently taking place," it says in a statement on X.