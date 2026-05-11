The Green Party leader faced scrutiny last week on his living arrangements

Zack Polanski has come under fire for his council tax and living arrangements. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has admitted failing to pay the correct council tax while living on a houseboat in London.

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Mr Polanski was facing questions about his arrangements after he insisted he did not have to pay the council tax on a narrowboat he owned, despite it being described as his "home" in an advertisement when he decided to sell it. A spokesperson for the Greens confirmed on Monday evening that the party leader "immediately took steps to pay any council tax he may be found to owe". The statement read: "Until relatively recently, Zack was living on a houseboat, which came with its own unique practical circumstances and considerations. Read more: Zack Polanski falsely claimed to have worked at the Ministry of Justice Read more: LIVE: Six Labour MPs quit as Government aides after nearly 80 sign letter telling Starmer to resign as PM

"He has immediately taken steps to pay any council tax he may be found to owe. Zack apologises sincerely for the unintentional mistake." The statement added: "For security reasons, we do not comment publicly on Zack's address. "There have recently been two serious incidents which have been reported to the police and are under investigation." The controversy came to ight after an online listing seen by The Times for the boat in which his partner wrote: "We are moving to a house and so will sadly be leaving the gorgeous community behind." Neighbours have suggested the couple were at the narrowboat more than just "occasionally", according to The Telegraph, who report they had their laundry collected and dropped off from there. Mr Polanski has come under fire about his voter registration details following last week's local elections. The party leader registered a bungalow in east London as his residence on the electoral roll, meaning he was eligible to vote in elections for that council area last week and in general elections.