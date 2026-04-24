Zack Polanski, in Glasgow to support the Scottish Greens election campaign, launched a broadside against Donald Trump over his actions in Iran, and urged the UK government to apply sanctions against the US President.

Mr Trump owns two golf resorts in Scotland - Turnberry in South Ayrshire and the Menie estate in Aberdeenshire, which was opened just last year.

But his call was dismissed by a spokesperson for Trump International who described Mr Polanski as an “imbecile”.

At a press conference with the co-leaders of the Scottish Greens, Mr Polanski said: "It's not for me to tell Scotland what to do but I'd really like to see Donald Trump kicked out of his golf courses.

"I don't think that you know you should be able to start illegal and unpopular wars and still have golf courses.

"And actually, I'd love to see those golf courses brought into community ownership. As I say, that's just a personal opinion. I definitely haven't come as an English politician to tell Scotland what to do, but it seems outrageous that Donald Trump's still able to enjoy those golf courses."

Asked if it was problematic to suggest seizing assets of those you disagree with, he added: “The genocide in Gaza and killing innocent people in Lebanon and Iran is more problematic.

"And so we've talked for a long time about sanctions that the UK Government should be putting on Israel. But frankly, I think there's places where we should be sanctioning Donald Trump, where it's possible, and I think very likely, he's committing war crimes, and I think removing him from the golf course feels like the very least we could do."

He was backed by Scottish Greens co-leader Ross Greer who added: "We literally have obligations, like every other member state does, that signed up to the Genocide Convention to take action against those who perpetrate it."

The Scottish Greens have long demanded the Scottish Government use its power to seek an Unexplained Wealth Order to "force Trump to reveal where the money he used to buy Turnberry came from."

In return, Eric Trump has accused the party of have a "deep-seated animus" towards the Trump Organisation

Later Zack Polanski expanded on his comments, saying: “The key principle here is that you have a man, as we do, who is enabling a genocide in Gaza, who puts on Truth Social that he intends to wipe out an entire civilisation in Iran.

“Are Scottish people happy with him being able to enjoy the privileges and joys of having a golf course? He says that he loves Scotland – but do the people of Scotland love him?”

“I imagine that most people in Scotland, and around the UK, recognise that Donald Trump is an unhinged man. He’s dangerous, he’s unpredictable, he’s putting our country – both England and Wales and Scotland – in a more dangerous place.”

Mr Trump has come in for criticism recently for his actions in Iran, where the US and Israel launched an offensive which resulted in the Iranian regime effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, driving up global energy prices.

Mr Polanski said: “With all that going on, it seems absurd to me that we aren’t talking about sanctions on Donald Trump, this seems like one of the least sanctions possible is to say that he can’t come and enjoy the profits and the enjoyment of a golf course in a country that, quite frankly, can’t stand him.”

A spokesperson for Trump International said: “This man (Polanski) is an imbecile and should never be in public office.”

Mr Polanski also suggested the UK should leave NATO given the "unreliability" of the US and supported Scottish Greens calls for the US military to be banned from using Prestwick airport in Scotland.

He said: "Donald Trump, who has a massive amount of disproportionate power in NATO, has said that he wants to annex Greenland, something the Danish Prime Minister has said that they think he absolutely intends to do, and no one who even backs NATO has ever been able to give a coherent answer about what happens when one NATO country starts to attack another NATO country, because an attack on one is meant to be attack on all the same time.

"I also think Brexit is one of the biggest disasters that has faced the UK, and I know Scotland in particular was dragged out against its will. It's been a disaster for social reasons, economic reasons, and indeed in our security.

"So my position would be to build closer alliances with our European neighbors. I think we clearly need to build better relationships with them. This idea that Donald Trump and the United States, that we have a special relationship with them, or they're in some way, our ally, I just don't think stands up to any scrutiny.

"I think Donald Trump is the clearest indication you can get when he goes out on the true social one day and says that he intends to wipe out an entire civilization and then we don't get a word of condemnation from that from our Prime Minister on the same day, yet he can post about Wireless festival. It starts to seem a little bit odd of this relationship.

"So my personal position is to build that relationship right now and then when the time is right, because we've built that alternative alliance to withdraw."