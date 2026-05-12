The Green Party leader has faced questions over whether a house boat moored in London was his primary residence

The Green Party leader was repeatedly questioned over whether a house boat moored in London was his primary residence. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has reportedly been staying at a £2 million property after admitting he may have failed to pay council tax on a houseboat.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Polanski has been facing mounting questions regarding his arrangements after he insisted he did not have to pay the council tax on a narrowboat he owned in London, despite it being described as his "home" in an advertisement when he decided to sell it. A spokesperson for the Greens admitted to the blunder on Monday evening and said that the party leader "immediately took steps to pay any council tax he may be found to owe". It has now been revealed that the leader is staying at the five-bedroom property in Hackney, east London, with Green Party politician Alastair Binnie-Lubbock, 40. Read more: LIVE: Is Keir in the clear? Starmer gives thumbs-up ahead of Streeting showdown Read more: Zack Polanski falsely claimed to have worked at the Ministry of Justice

When asked whether he lived at the Hackney property, a woman there initially told The Times: "No, absolutely not," before closing the door, only to reopen it and say: "Sorry, yes, Zack does live here." The statement from the Green Party on Monday evening read: "Until relatively recently, Zack was living on a houseboat, which came with its own unique practical circumstances and considerations. "He has immediately taken steps to pay any council tax he may be found to owe. Zack apologises sincerely for the unintentional mistake." The statement added: "For security reasons, we do not comment publicly on Zack's address. "There have recently been two serious incidents which have been reported to the police and are under investigation." The party previously told The Times that Mr Polanski rented a room at another address where council tax was included in the rent and only occasionally stayed on the boat.

Zack Polanski has come under fire for his council tax and living arrangements. Picture: Alamy