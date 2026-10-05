Zack Polanski recently voted to class Zionism as a form of racism.

Polanski at the Green Party conference In Brighton October 2026. Picture: Getty

By Antonia Vlad

The Green Party leader has liked a social media post telling people to “get over yourself and move on”, after the party adopted a policy recognising Zionism as racism.

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Zack Polanski did not vote in the motion, which passed at the Green Party conference yesterday. However, he liked a reply on Bluesky to a post by former leader Caroline Lucas commenting on the policy’s approval. The decision has drawn widespread attention and criticism, including from those who warned it could alienate Jewish Green Party supporters. Ms Lucas was among those opposed to the motion, arguing it risked estranging Jewish members and supporters. Israel’s Foreign Ministry subsequently announced that Mr Polanski would be banned from entering the country. Read more: Green leader Zack Polanski banned from Israel after party passed motion declaring 'Zionism is racism' Read more: Green Party leader Zack Polanski to run to replace Keir Starmer as MP in Holborn and St Pancras

Zack Polanski liked the post on Blue Sky. Picture: Blue Sky

In a social media post, Ms Lucas wrote: "This motion will undermine our efforts in support of the Palestinian cause. "Let's focus on the areas where we do agree, and where we can be effective - showing solidarity by challenging even more the loudly the genocide by the Israeli government." One user replied, suggesting: "Can’t help feeling this is the end of the Green Party as a force in UK politics."

Zack Polanski liked the post on Blue Sky. Picture: Blue Sky

Gill Tavner, who describes herself as a mum, a former English teacher, and a Green Party Member, replied to the post, saying: "Only because some of you won’t move on. "The decision is made. Sometimes they don’t go your way. If you’d prefer to be with genocidal Labour, maybe just go. "We need to unite and build on the exciting momentum since Zack Polanski became leader. "Get over yourselves and move on." Polanski and several others liked Ms Tavner's post.

Today, the Green Party in Britain ceased to act as a political party and became a body that gives legitimacy to terrorism. The Greens have adopted not only the green of Hamas, but also its ideology: the elimination of the State of Israel through armed struggle.



The shocking… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 4, 2026