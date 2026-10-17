A survey found 52% of the public said they had an unfavourable view of the Green leader

Green Party leader Zack Polanski after being defeated in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Zack Polanski has slumped to his worst poll rating as Green leader amid the row over his party’s “Zionism is racism” policy.

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A survey by Ipsos in October found 52% of the public said they had an unfavourable view of the Green leader, up six points since September and the first time more than half the population had expressed a negative opinion of him. Just 16% said they had a positive view of Mr Polanski and his overall rating has fallen to minus 36, the lowest rating of any national party leader. Much of the opposition to Mr Polanski is concentrated among older groups, the poll suggested. But he has also lost ground among under-35s, falling from a net score of plus 16 in April to just plus two. Read more: Zack Polanski’s gamble didn’t pay off - is it all over? Read more: Labour to end local coalitions with Greens if they do not condemn Zionism policy

His support among people who voted Labour in 2024 has also plummeted, from a net favourability of plus seven in April to minus 24 in October. Keiran Pedley, UK director of politics at Ipsos, said the public had noticed that it had been a “bruising month” for Mr Polanski. He has faced both internal and external criticism of his leadership after the Green Party conference in Brighton backed a motion describing Zionism as “racism” in a vote Mr Polanski did not take part in. The decision has seen the leader of the Jewish Greens, Vivien Lichtenstein, call for Mr Polanski to resign and say she is considering leaving the party. Labour has also issued an ultimatum to local Green groups it is currently in coalition with, telling them to disown the motion or lose the party’s support. Just days after the conference decision, Mr Polanski suffered a further setback when he was defeated at the Holborn and St Pancras by-election. The Ipsos poll, conducted in the immediate wake of that by-election, found Andy Burnham remained the only senior UK politician with an overall positive favourability score.

Zack Polanski failed to win the Holborn and St Pancras by-election. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy