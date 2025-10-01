Zack Polanski will say Britain’s economy is “rigged” for the super-rich as he sets out a vision for taxing the wealthy in his first speech to the Green Party’s annual conference as leader.

The self-described “eco-populist” took the reins of the party at the beginning of September.

In his speech on Friday, Mr Polanski will argue that the housing crisis, issues with the NHS and rising bills are the result of a political system designed to protect the wealth of the richest in society.

He will say the system is “rigged in favour of the super-rich while everyone else pays the price”.

He is expected to say: “Hairdressers and plumbers say, understandably, I’ve worked hard all my life. Why are you taxing me? Why are you taxing my ambition.

