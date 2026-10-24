An extra 70,000 officers were drafted in to tackle the unrest on Saturday across multiple cities, where over 400,000 are believed to have taken part

Police battling the protests in France. Picture: MAXPPP/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested by French police who deployed tear gas and water cannons to deter crowds of protesters across the country.

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The country's interior ministry estimates 410,000 people took part in nationwide demonstrations in response to cost of living and public services cuts. Demonstrators gathered in Paris and tear gas was thrown at demonstrators in Lyon this afternoon, under the watch of 70,000 police. The extra officers were drafted in to prevent a repeat of riots and looting that rocked the country last weekend, amid ongoing action over cost of living and cuts to public services. The nation's interior minister Laurent Nunez said the majority of protests had "passed off" well, but claimed that "ultra left" groups took to threw fireworks and objects at police provoking pockets of violence. Read more: 'We are ready': France says 70,000 security forces will be deployed for Saturday protest Read more: French cities fall silent overnight after curfews imposed across France

A protester stands in tear gas during a demonstration against rising living costs in Lyon. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

In a press briefing, he said: "As I speak to you, we are at nearly 1,000 arrests. "I believe this figure will increase significantly." Two people are believed to have been seriously injured. Police fired tear gas at crowds in Lyon, its third-largest city, as police forces deployed an extra 10,000 officers to the city last week. Masked protesters have been seen preparing a barricade in Marseille and Bordeaux. Groups including France's main student union, UNEF, and the Yellow Vest movement, which emerged as a powerful anti-establishment force in 2018, were behind the march through central Paris.

Police with riot shields during the protests. Picture: MAXPPP/Alamy

Groups of protesters have gathered at 100 locations, and the route for Paris' main demonstration was settled only after a legal battle triggered by a last-minute police order moving people away from the city centre towards the fringes. Partial curfews were imposed by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Monday in an attempt to curb the violent riots and looting. Earlier on Saturday, shopkeepers boarded up storefronts, museums closed their doors, and more than 20 metro stations shut early.

Water cannons have been deployed. Picture: MAXPPP/Alamy

In Marseille, demonstrators gathered at Les Réformés for an authorised trade union march towards Porte d'Aix, following an agreement between organisers and the prefecture. Public transport services have been affected by security arrangements, including the suspension of tram line T2 and changes to several bus routes. Far-left wing politician Jean-Luc Melenchon was also seen joining the protest in Paris today, where police have stated all is calm so far. In a post on X, the prefecture says their forces are "on the ground and in the air, in order to allow the demonstrators to march safely from the Porte d’Italie to the Porte de Vincennes via the boulevards des Maréchaux".

Police officers run toward protesters. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Over 400,000 people are said to have taken part nationwide. Picture: MAXPPP/Alamy

Mr Nunez said earlier: "We have to be ultra, ultra responsive. We have significant calls for disruption from political groups and quite simply from criminals. "It is going to be a long day." A Rolex retailer and a De Beers store near the capital's famous Place Vendome will remain closed on Saturday, staff said, while managers at stores including Richemont-owned watch company CFR.S IWC said they would decide whether to close early depending on the intensity of the protests. But staff at LVMH brands Louis Vuitton, Dior and Bulgari said they weren't taking any chances and security at their stores near Place Vendome had been increased for the day.

Police say 135 arrests have been made nationwide. Picture: MAXPPP/Alamy

Additional private security to supplement the police presence in the neighbourhood is also planned. The first authorised march on Saturday passed off peacefully in Orléans, around 120 km (75 miles) south of Paris, where demonstrators rallied against Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally as it held a party congress in the city. Tensions were heightened by a shooting west of Paris on Friday in which a gunman suspected of acting out of Islamophobic hatred killed one person and wounded four others, including a 12-year-old girl. Earlier, the Marseille Administrative Court partially overturned the prefecture's wider demonstration ban, allowing gatherings in Gardanne, Istres, Martigues, Miramas and Tarascon.

Tear gas being used to deter protesters. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy