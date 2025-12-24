Police are asking the public to help find a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Abdul, whose surname was not given because of his age, was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and white trainers when he left his family home in Islington, north London, on December 13, the Metropolitan Police said.

He has not been seen or heard from since despite “extensive inquiries”, and the cold weather is increasing concerns for his welfare.

His father said: “As a family, we are deeply concerned for Abdul’s safety and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.”

Read more: PR firm 'harassed' worker with ADHD after boss called her 'disorganised' for missing meetings, tribunal rules

Read more: British boy, 13, 'stabbed to death in Portugal by mum's ex' before alleged attacker 'dies in gas explosion'