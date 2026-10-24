Tear gas was used to deter people in Lyon, as an extra 70,000 officers were drafted in to tackle the crowds across the country

Police deployed in Paris amid another day of protests. Picture: MAXPPP/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Police have arrested 135 people in France as protests against the country's cost of living and public services ramp up.

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Demonstrators gathered in Paris and tear gas was thrown as demonstrators in Lyon this afternoon, under the watch of 70,000 police officers who were drafted in to prevent a repeat of riots and looting that rocked the country last weekend. The nation's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 135 people had been arrested nationwide by early afternoon, many following pre-emptive searches that uncovered fireworks and other items that could be used as weapons. Police fired tear gas at crowds in Lyon, its third-largest city, as police forces deployed an extra 10,000 officers to the city last week. Read more: 'We are ready': France says 70,000 security forces will be deployed for Saturday protest Read more: French cities fall silent overnight after curfews imposed across France

A protester stands in tear gas during a demonstration against rising living costs in Lyon. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Groups including France's main student union, UNEF, and the Yellow Vest movement, which emerged as a powerful anti-establishment force in 2018, planned to march through central Paris. Groups of protesters have gathered at 100 locations, and the route for Paris' main demonstration was settled only after a legal battle triggered by a last-minute police order moving people away from the city centre towards the fringes. Partial curfews were imposed by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Monday in an attempt to curb the violent riots and looting. Earlier on Saturday, shopkeepers boarded up storefronts, museums closed their doors, and more than 20 metro stations shut early.

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against rising living costs in Paris today. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

In Marseille, demonstrators gathered at Les Réformés for an authorised trade union march towards Porte d'Aix, following an agreement between organisers and the prefecture. Public transport services have been affected by security arrangements, including the suspension of tram line T2 and changes to several bus routes. Far-left wing politician Jean-Luc Melenchon was also seen joining the protest in Paris today, where police have stated all is calm so far. In a post on X, the prefecture says their forces are "on the ground and in the air, in order to allow the demonstrators to march safely from the Porte d’Italie to the Porte de Vincennes via the boulevards des Maréchaux".

Protesters hold a sign reading "We are fed up". Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Mr Nunez said earlier: "We have to be ultra, ultra responsive. We have significant calls for disruption from political groups and quite simply from criminals. "It is going to be a long day." A Rolex retailer and a De Beers store near the capital's famous Place Vendome will remain closed on Saturday, staff said, while managers at stores including Richemont-owned watch company CFR.S IWC said they would decide whether to close early depending on the intensity of the protests. But staff at LVMH brands Louis Vuitton, Dior and Bulgari said they weren't taking any chances and security at their stores near Place Vendome had been increased for the day.

Police say 135 arrests have been made nationwide. Picture: MAXPPP/Alamy

Additional private security to supplement the police presence in the neighbourhood is also planned. The first authorised march on Saturday passed off peacefully in Orléans, around 120 km (75 miles) south of Paris, where demonstrators rallied against Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally as it held a party congress in the city. Tensions were heightened by a shooting west of Paris on Friday in which a gunman suspected of acting out of Islamophobic hatred killed one person and wounded four others, including a 12-year-old girl. Earlier, the Marseille Administrative Court partially overturned the prefecture's wider demonstration ban, allowing gatherings in Gardanne, Istres, Martigues, Miramas and Tarascon.

Police evacuate demonstrators heading towards Place de la Bastille in Paris. Picture: Abaca Press/Alamy