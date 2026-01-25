The move comes as part of reforms which will include slashing the number of police forces in England and Wales

Police will be forced to get to the most serious callouts even quicker in cities. Picture: Getty

By Fraser Knight

Police will be expected to arrive at crime scenes in under 20 minutes, in a new target set by ministers.

Officers will be forced to get to the most serious callouts even quicker in cities, where the Home Office says the timeframe will be 15 minutes. The move comes as part of sweeping reforms being announced on Monday, which will include slashing the number of police forces in England and Wales. On Sunday, it was revealed that a new National Police Service - a "British FBI" - will also be set up to take responsibility for investigating terrorism, fraud and organised crime. Read more: 'British FBI' to tackle terrorism, fraud and gang crime in huge police shake up Read more: New 'riot squad commander' to direct national police response to public disorder

Shabana Mahmood is due to publish a white paper on her proposed reforms on Monday afternoon, representing the biggest shake up of policing in 200 years. Picture: Alamy

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Everyday crimes are on the rise across the country and too often there seems to be no consequences. "People are reporting crimes and then waiting hours or even days for a response. By the time the police arrive, the perpetrators and witnesses are long gone. "II will restore neighbourhood policing and scale up patrols in communities to catch criminals and cut crime.”" Police forces will be expected to answer 999 calls within ten seconds with response time data to be collected more effectively to hold teams to account on their performance. Currently, this is collated differently across forces. The Home Office says the new targets will make sure the same level of response is given to crimes regardless of where they are committed. Ministers have also announced plans to reduce the workload of complex investigations from local officers. A new FBI-like service is set to remove national responsibilities from chief constables, with counter terrorism taken away from the Metropolitan Police, National Roads Policing removed from Sussex Police and responsibility for helicopters from West Yorkshire.

Instead, they will all fall under a centralised mega-force, which will also incorporate the National Crime Agency. Ministers claim the reforms will slash red tape and cut unnecessary admin, to allow officers to get back on the streets to tackle antisocial behaviour, shoplifting and drug dealing. John Hayward-Cripps, Chief Executive of Neighbourhood Watch, said: "It's a very basic expectation that police will respond when you report a crime, and quickly when it is serious. "When that doesn't happen, it's not just frustrating, it is very stressful and it damages trust. The data shows that there is real variation in how well different forces respond to incidents. Police effectiveness, and the trust we place in the police, is built on the relationships that they have and maintain with the public. "Therefore, the government introducing national standards and, crucially, the resource required to meet them is a welcome step forward. "But restoring confidence won't happen overnight, the police need to take the time to engage meaningfully with their communities too, which most of them are doing."