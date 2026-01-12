Protesters gathered outside Miznon restaurant under a banner of the ‘International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network’. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Police have been accused of ‘standing by’ while protesters targeted an Israeli restaurant in London.

The restaurant Miznon in Notting Hill was targeted on Friday night by a group operating under a banner of the “International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network.” Footage on social media showed one protester advocating the “right to resist by any and all means necessary, for the full liberation and from the river to the sea.” A spokesman for the restaurant, co-founded by celebrity chef Eyal Shani, said it was the seventh time the establishment had been targeted by “racist abuse and intimidation”, and called for the authorities to “put an end to it”. Read more: 'More than 500 killed' after Iran security forces 'open fire at close range' as brutal crackdown on protesters continues Read more: ‘London is safe’, police boss declares, moments after officers ‘find zombie knife under gangster’s bed’

Last night we saw the police stand by as protestors called for ‘armed resistance…by any means’ outside an Israeli restaurant in Notting Hill.



Yet another example of harassment and incitement to violence against Jews and law abiding people on our streets.



In Birmingham, we… https://t.co/e4Y8Pnwsra — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) January 10, 2026

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch described it as an example of how the police “stand by” in the face of “harassment and incitement to violence against Jews and law-abiding people on our streets.” Met chief Sir Mark Rowley told LBC this morning: “I do take very seriously how Jews in London feel and how the behaviour of protesters influences that. “We are taking those issues very very seriously. “We are putting more resources into policing protests than ever before.”

This intimidation by a gang of bigots is frightening ordinary people, abusing the law, wasting police time, trying to ruin a small business and using the privileges of British freedom of speech to protect a mob of bullying brownshirts. It must be banned now. @metpoliceuk… pic.twitter.com/ON0abhLQBQ — S Sebag Montefiore (@simonmontefiore) January 10, 2026