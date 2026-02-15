Emails appear to show David Stern accompanied Andrew on a government-funded trade mission in October 2010.

Files released by the US department of Justice appear to show the former prince forwarded UK government documents and other commercial information. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Pressure is mounting for a formal probe into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's time as trade envoy following revelations the former prince took a confidant of Jeffrey Epstein on an official trip to China.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Documentation revealed as part of the Epstein files appears to show Andrew forwarded UK government documents and other commercial information to the convicted sex offender while he held the taxpayer-funded position from 2001 to 2011. One file suggests the ex-Duke of York took a close confidant of the paedophile financier with him on an official overseas trip back in 2010. Read more: Andrew 'shared confidential reports with Epstein' from role as UK trade envoy, new emails allege Read more: Mandelson breaks cover for first time since being asked to testify before Congress amid Epstein scandal

Emails appear to show German businessman David Stern, accompanied Andrew on a government-funded trade mission in October 2010. Picture: Getty

Emails also released by the US Department of Justice appear to show David Stern, a German businessman, accompanied Andrew on a government-funded trade mission to Hong Kong and Shenzhen in October 2010. Mr Stern, who once described Epstein as his "boss", appears to have been in direct communication with Epstein during the trip. There are also concerns that Andrew may have put security at risk by sharing their schedule with Epstein ahead of the visit. The news follows earlier revelations about the former duke passing details to Epstein in November 2010 of secret meetings he undertook with foreign politicians. Former business secretary Sir Vince Cable slammed Andrew's behaviour as trade envoy as "totally unacceptable" and joined a growing clamour for the disgraced royal to face a police investigation. Andrew also reportedly shared confidential documents about the proposed reconstruction of Helmand Province in Afghanistan. Following the new documentation, Thames Valley Police reported Andrew was being probed by criminal prosecutors. Stephen Parkinson, the Director of Public Prosecutions, said he had "total confidence" in detectives looking into the matter, and said they would be able to perform their investigation "independently".

Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), said "nobody is above the law", as pressure mounts for an official probe into the former duke over his connections to Jeffery Epstein. Picture: Alamy

“Nobody is above the law," he said. “It’s my job to enforce the law and I do so without fear or favour, and that is unaffected by the status of the individual concerned.” Misconduct in public office offences carried a maximum punishment of life in prison. After the trip to China, Stern would ultimately go on to became a director of Andrew's Pitch@Palace business, and was pictured sitting next to the Queen at an event at St James' Palace in 2016. Stern continued to communicate with both Andrew and Epstein, arranging for the disgraced financier's girlfriend to have a late-notice visit to Buckingham Palace, according to the files. Stern replied to Epstein's email of thanks with: "My pleasure. I am always on your team!!”