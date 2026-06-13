A police officer is being investigated for reportedly using artificial intelligence to “create evidential material”.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said they were working with Derbyshire Police to conduct inquiries into the use of AI by an officer.

According to a report in the Financial Times (FT), the officer is alleged to have used AI to “create evidential material in a number of cases”.

The CPS have said they are “engaging with” defence teams and courts which may have been affected by the conduct.

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It comes in the same week that a new national centre for AI in policing, called PoliceAI, has been launched.

At the launch on Wednesday, PoliceAI interim director Alex Murray said: “Crime and technology are evolving rapidly.

“Policing must keep pace by adopting AI responsibly to catch criminals and keep people safe.”