Police officer being investigated ‘for using AI to create evidential material’
It comes in the same week that a new national centre for AI in policing, called PoliceAI, has been launched
A police officer is being investigated for reportedly using artificial intelligence to “create evidential material”.
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The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said they were working with Derbyshire Police to conduct inquiries into the use of AI by an officer.
According to a report in the Financial Times (FT), the officer is alleged to have used AI to “create evidential material in a number of cases”.
The CPS have said they are “engaging with” defence teams and courts which may have been affected by the conduct.
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It comes in the same week that a new national centre for AI in policing, called PoliceAI, has been launched.
At the launch on Wednesday, PoliceAI interim director Alex Murray said: “Crime and technology are evolving rapidly.
“Policing must keep pace by adopting AI responsibly to catch criminals and keep people safe.”
The officer being investigated, who has not been identified, has been removed from frontline duties according to the FT.
A review into the banning of Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans from attending a football match against Aston Villa in November found an “AI hallucination” produced by Microsoft Copilot had helped police justify the move.
The error meant a non-existent game between Tel Aviv and West Ham had been referenced in a report produced by West Midlands Police prior to the game.
Maccabi supporters were barred from travelling to a Europa League game at Villa Park in November, following an SAG decision which cited safety concerns based on a report prepared by the West Midlands force.
Acting Chief Constable Scott Green, of West Midlands Police, issued a full and sincere apology in January for failings identified by His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, including an “AI hallucination” contained in a police report submitted to Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG).
The Chief Inspector of Constabulary’s review, published two days before the retirement of former chief constable Craig Guildford, found eight “inaccuracies” in the police report and said it had overstated Maccabi supporters’ role in disorder in Amsterdam in 2024.
Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment.