Palantir has launched a legal challenge against Sir Sadiq Khan’s move to block its £50 million contract with the Metropolitan Police.

Head of UK police AI programme open to working with Palantir. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The head of the national police AI programme is open to working with Palantir despite controversy over a deal between the tech giant and the UK’s biggest force.

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Interim director of PoliceAI Alex Murray said he would work with any AI company if they could show that their tools are effective and responsible. Speaking at the launch of the national scheme on Wednesday, he said: “We’re open to working with all AI companies, providing off-the-shelf products, but also ones that help us build AI capability. “I have two questions to any AI company: one is your tool effective; two, is it responsible? “Because if it’s effective but not responsible, it’s not transparent, explainable, robust, then we’re not interested. If it is responsible but not effective, I’m not interested. “But if it is both of those things, then we should be interested for the benefit of the public.” Read more: Police given powers to shut 'dodgy' vape shops, barbers and nail salons for up to a year in major crackdown Read more: Woke equality rules for police officers and nurses should be scrapped, Tories to say

Palantir was founded by tech magnate Peter Thiel. Picture: Getty

Palantir, founded by tech magnate Peter Thiel, a prominent donor to US president Donald Trump, holds contracts with a number of UK public sector bodies. MPs have expressed concern over British reliance on a small number of US tech providers, with the Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee warning that it presents a “clear vulnerability”. Palantir has launched a legal challenge against Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan’s move to block its £50 million contract with the Metropolitan Police. Sir Sadiq argued that Palantir was the only supplier considered by the force and therefore procurement processes had not been followed.