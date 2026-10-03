Police implement face covering ban ahead of anti-migrant protests on south coast
Southampton Itchen MP Darren Paffey has called the protesters 'so-called patriots' ahead of anticipated clashes
Police are preparing for a continuation of anti-migrant protests over the weekend including a potential clash with anti-racism counter protesters.
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A dispersal order and a ban on face coverings are in place in Southampton and Dover, over the weekend as anti-migration protesters South Coast Patriots and anti-racism demonstrators from Stand Up To Racism are expected to gather.
South Coast Patriots is not among the regional groups publicly affiliated with Patriot Platform, the network founded by anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas – known to his supporters as Danny Tommo.
“Powers under Section 158 of the Crime and Policing Act 2025 will be in place across the same area as the Section 34, but between 11am and 5pm on Saturday October 3,” said Superintendent Alex Charge, district commander for Southampton.
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“This prohibits the wearing of face coverings used to conceal identity during any protest activity," added Superintendent Charge.
“This will assist in preventing offences, increasing public confidence, protecting communities, and supporting the lawful exercise of democratic rights by all participants.
“Failing to comply with the conditions is an offence and can lead to arrest. Police have spoken with the protests’ organisers. They are aware of the conditions and will share these with those attending.”
Those taking part in the Patriots procession must follow a specific route and must not make any stops, while the counter-protest has been allocated a specific location and is not permitted to travel south of the Bargate.
An area known as a “neutral zone” will ensure the two groups will not come into contact with each other during the demonstrations.
The Stand Up To Racism group’s procession will start after the South Coast Patriots group has passed.
“[Southampton] will not welcome so-called patriots flocking to our city to whip up fear and division,” said Southampton Itchen MP Darren Paffey.
“Whatever their intentions, these protests make local residents feel unsafe in their own communities, and that’s unacceptable.
“While people have a right to protest, that doesn’t extend to causing disruption and intimidation. Anyone who just wants to stir up disorder should stay away and should be dealt with firmly if they do not.”
Elsewhere, Kent Police said “robust” preparations are in place to keep disruption to a minimum ahead of the demonstration in Dover.
The force said a “substantial” number of highly-trained officers will be stationed in the town centre on Saturday.
Detective Chief Superintendent Elly Maggs, east division commander, said: “Everyone has a right to peaceful protest but that right is not unlimited, and we will not tolerate anyone who acts in a violent or criminal manner.
“If you are coming to Dover intent on causing trouble, then you will be arrested and brought before the courts.”