Southampton Itchen MP Darren Paffey has called the protesters 'so-called patriots' ahead of anticipated clashes

Police officers stand front of the far-right protesters during a demonstration in Dover. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Police are preparing for a continuation of anti-migrant protests over the weekend including a potential clash with anti-racism counter protesters.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A dispersal order and a ban on face coverings are in place in Southampton and Dover, over the weekend as anti-migration protesters South Coast Patriots and anti-racism demonstrators from Stand Up To Racism are expected to gather. South Coast Patriots is not among the regional groups publicly affiliated with Patriot Platform, the network founded by anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas – known to his supporters as Danny Tommo. “Powers under Section 158 of the Crime and Policing Act 2025 will be in place across the same area as the Section 34, but between 11am and 5pm on Saturday October 3,” said Superintendent Alex Charge, district commander for Southampton. Read more: Reform wants to launch 'largest military operation in the English Channel since World War Two' to stop small boats Read more: Pensioner, aged 94, among 150 arrested as pro-Palestine protests hit Labour conference and Miliband is confronted

Police arrest an anti-immigration demonstrator during a protest in Portsmouth, England on September 12, 2026. Picture: Getty

“This prohibits the wearing of face coverings used to conceal identity during any protest activity," added Superintendent Charge. “This will assist in preventing offences, increasing public confidence, protecting communities, and supporting the lawful exercise of democratic rights by all participants. “Failing to comply with the conditions is an offence and can lead to arrest. Police have spoken with the protests’ organisers. They are aware of the conditions and will share these with those attending.” Those taking part in the Patriots procession must follow a specific route and must not make any stops, while the counter-protest has been allocated a specific location and is not permitted to travel south of the Bargate. An area known as a “neutral zone” will ensure the two groups will not come into contact with each other during the demonstrations.

Pro migrant and anti-racism protesters at a counter-protest in Glasgow. Picture: Getty