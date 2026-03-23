A senior police officer has apologised to the bereaved families and survivors of the Nottingham attacks about a press statement which he told a public inquiry lacked empathy.

Rob Griffin, who was Nottinghamshire Police's assistant chief constable at the time of Valdo Calocane's violent rampage, told the inquiry he regrets a statement which said the police could not have stopped what happened.

Former mechanical engineering student Calocane fatally stabbed University of Nottingham undergraduates Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and grandfather Ian Coates, 65, and attempted to kill three more people in the early hours of June 13 2023.

On Monday, a public inquiry being held in central London was shown a statement Mr Griffin, who is now the force's temporary deputy chief constable, made to the media after the attacks.

In that statement, he said: "I'm really confident that everything that we did was thorough and professional.

"I wouldn't have looked to have changed anything, and tragically, we couldn't have stopped any of what happened."

Asked about this statement by counsel to the inquiry Julian Blake, Mr Griffin said: "When I reflect on it now, I can see the impact those words are likely to have on the bereaved families and survivors. They are words I regret, yes.

"I want to say again I'm so, so sorry about that. There are many parts of those statements that I believe are true - it was the tone and the choice of the words and the lack of empathy that is what I really reflect on, and I apologise for that again."

Chairwoman Deborah Taylor heard that when Calocane was sentenced in January 2024 to a hospital order after pleading guilty to three counts of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and three counts of attempted murder, the bereaved families were not liaised with about police press statements.

Mr Griffin said of this: "I can see, and saw on the day of sentence, the hurt that I had caused which was quite the opposite of my intention.

"I have never had the opportunity to say it to the families, that I'm so, so sorry about that."

The officer also told the inquiry that he believes the search for Calocane after Mr Webber and Ms O'Malley-Kumar were killed should have been conducted more effectively.