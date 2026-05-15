Police are appealing for a woman they believe to have been raped in Streatham, south London, to come forward after the "horrifying incident" was captured on CCTV.

The attack took place outside Gaumont Place at 5.30am on Tuesday, 12 May.

While it was not reported at the time, it was later seen on CCTV footage and police were alerted the following day.

An investigation has been launched, and detectives have released images of a man in connection with the incident.

He is described as black, of medium build and in his early 30s.

Specialist officers are also appealing for the victim to contact police.

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