A murder probe was launched after the discovery was made by a member of the public

Aerial view of the Isla Gladstone Conservatory in Stanley Park, cose to where the bag was found. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Police have issued a further plea to the public to help identify an elderly woman who was found dead inside a bin bag in a busy park.

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The discovery was made by a member of the public in Stanley Park, Liverpool, shortly before 5:30pm on Friday afternoon. Officers believe the bag had been there for a number of weeks and the woman was described as white, aged in her 70s, about 5ft 2in tall, and of small build with strawberry-blonde hair. She was also wearing a "distinctive" pink Nike T-shirt when she was found in the park, which sits between Liverpool's Anfield Stadium and Everton's Goodison Park. Read more: Tributes paid to British landlady, 31, who died in Germany train station stabbing 'on the way to support friend at funeral' Read more: Charlie Kirk murder suspect pleads not guilty as judge rules he could face death penalty

Forensics at the scene. Picture: Merseyside Police/X

Merseyside Police have yet to identify the victim and issued a fresh appeal for help on Tuesday evening. Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson, who is leading the murder investigation, said in a video on X: "This is a woman whose later years have been stolen from her. "She was aged in her 70s so may have been someone's grandmother, someone's sister, someone's auntie or someone's friend. "She was someone's child once and may have had children herself. She may have been someone's wife, best friend or neighbour. "We need to know who she is so we can find whoever killed her." Ms Wilson added: "If you've had anyone in your life you have not seen in a while or have lost contact with who has a similar description to this woman, please get in touch.

Officers are appealing for help in their murder investigation. Picture: Alamy