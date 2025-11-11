A well-dressed couple sought by police over an incident in London are revealed to be a financier and a Trump-supporting founder of the world's first anti-woke PR firm.

The British Transport Police released an image of two people they want to speak to following an incident in which a woman was assaulted and subject to racial abuse with her family in central London.

The identities of the couple in the image have been revealed as Philip Ostermann and Melissa Rein Lively.

At around 7.30pm on Saturday, the female victim was entering Bond Street Underground station with her sister and two young children, one of whom was in a pushchair. A man and women were walking together in front of them when the woman collided with the pushchair.

The man then began shouting racial abuse at the victim and her family, before the woman grabbed her hair. When the victim tried to defend herself the man pulled out a small bottle and said it was pepper spray before spraying it in the direction of the victim and her family.

The woman shouted abuse and made lewd gestures at them before both parties left the area.

Enquiries to establish what the substance was are ongoing. There were no ill effects reported.

Read more: Police hunt well-dressed couple who ‘subjected woman to racist attack’ at Tube station

Read more: Met Police officer 'drove straight into’ great-grandmother who died following Duchess of Edinburgh escort through London