MAGA Trump-supporter and friend revealed as subject of police appeal over alleged 'racial abuse' in London
Officers said they believe the man and woman in the image could have information that may assist their enquiries
A well-dressed couple sought by police over an incident in London are revealed to be a financier and a Trump-supporting founder of the world's first anti-woke PR firm.
The British Transport Police released an image of two people they want to speak to following an incident in which a woman was assaulted and subject to racial abuse with her family in central London.
The identities of the couple in the image have been revealed as Philip Ostermann and Melissa Rein Lively.
At around 7.30pm on Saturday, the female victim was entering Bond Street Underground station with her sister and two young children, one of whom was in a pushchair. A man and women were walking together in front of them when the woman collided with the pushchair.
The man then began shouting racial abuse at the victim and her family, before the woman grabbed her hair. When the victim tried to defend herself the man pulled out a small bottle and said it was pepper spray before spraying it in the direction of the victim and her family.
The woman shouted abuse and made lewd gestures at them before both parties left the area.
Enquiries to establish what the substance was are ongoing. There were no ill effects reported.
Officers believe Mr Ostermann and Ms Rein Lively could have information that may assist their enquiries.
Mr Ostermann is associate director of a Munich-based private equity firm called Aequita, with offices in Tokyo and South Carolina.
Ms Rein Lively is a political consultant who fought for the job of White House spokesperson for Trump's second term before Karoline Leavitt was given the role last year.
She has spoken publicly of showing her support for President Trump, and in 2020 she made headlines by filming herself trashing face masks in a shop during the pandemic.
Ms Rein Lively is founder of 'America First', a PR agency offering clients 'anti-woke' service.
The 40-year-old conservative has said she sees President Trump's daughter Ivanka and his daughter-in-law Lara as her role models.
She said in an interview: "This has always been my look. I just found my tribe. It's so much bigger than politics. It's friendships. It's relationships. That MAGA look really signals to other people that you're on the same team."
The pair have not publicly commented on the incident or police appeal.