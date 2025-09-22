Police hunt 18 more people suspected of offences at Tommy Robinson march
Police have released images of 18 more people suspected of assaults on emergency workers and public order offences at the rally led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.
Between 110,000 and 150,000 people turned out for far-right activist Tommy Robinson's rally on September 13 in central London, and about 5,000 were involved in an anti-racism counter-demonstration.
At least 24 people have already been arrested after 26 police officers were injured – including four who were seriously hurt – at the “Unite the Kingdom” protest, the Metropolitan Police said.
The Metropolitan Police previously said out of the 24 people arrested at the protests, 23 were believed to be involved in the Unite the Kingdom rally and "one was believed to be involved in the counter-protest".
Since the force's first appeal to identify 11 additional people, officers have identified one of those suspects and now want to speak to a further 18 people "in connection with a range of public order offences and assaults on emergency workers".
It means police are now urging members of the public "to help identify a total of 28 men and women".
Objects including a traffic cone, bottles and pieces of wood were thrown at the line of officers who faced “significant aggression” at the protest.
A stage was set up to hear a series of speeches from far-right personalities and politicians and included an interview between Robinson and tech billionaire Elon Musk, who accorded with the overriding theme of the day by proclaiming the “destruction of Britain” because of “massive uncontrolled migration”.
The Robinson crowd was too big to fit into Whitehall and confrontations broke out when police tried to stop them from encircling counter-protesters and accessing the area from different routes, the force said.
A spokesperson previously said: “When officers moved in to stop them, they faced unacceptable violence. They were assaulted with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares and other projectiles were thrown.
Detective Chief Inspector Natalie Norris, from the Met's public order crime team, said: "Our post-event investigation continues and officers have looked through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage to review evidence to help with further inquiries.
"We have 28 people we want to speak to in connection with a range of offences - and we are again appealing for the public's help to track them down."
Ms Norris said people who attended the protests may have been "from outside of London", adding: "So we're asking for people across the country to take a look at those pictured and get in touch if they recognise anyone."
The government has condemned the aggressive protesters, with Home Secretary Shahbana Mahmood promising that “anyone taking part in criminal activity will face the full force of the law.”
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the government “will not stand” for assaults on police officers, or “for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin.”
“Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division,” he wrote on X.
The force asked anyone who can help identify the individuals to call 101 quoting CAD 4624/15SEP25.
People can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.