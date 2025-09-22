Police have released images of 18 more people suspected of assaults on emergency workers and public order offences at the rally led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. Picture: Alamy/Met Police

By Josef Al Shemary

Police have released images of 18 more people suspected of assaults on emergency workers and public order offences at the rally led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

Police are now urging members of the public "to help identify a total of 28 men and women". Picture: Met police

Since the force's first appeal to identify 11 additional people, officers have identified one of those suspects and now want to speak to a further 18 people "in connection with a range of public order offences and assaults on emergency workers". It means police are now urging members of the public "to help identify a total of 28 men and women". Objects including a traffic cone, bottles and pieces of wood were thrown at the line of officers who faced “significant aggression” at the protest. A stage was set up to hear a series of speeches from far-right personalities and politicians and included an interview between Robinson and tech billionaire Elon Musk, who accorded with the overriding theme of the day by proclaiming the “destruction of Britain” because of “massive uncontrolled migration”. The Robinson crowd was too big to fit into Whitehall and confrontations broke out when police tried to stop them from encircling counter-protesters and accessing the area from different routes, the force said.