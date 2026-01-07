Police are appealing for information after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in a city centre.

The woman, who has not been named, was allegedly touched by a man underneath Holloway Circus in Birmingham at around 2pm on October 29.

West Midlands Police have shared a CCTV image of a man they are seeking in connection to the incident.

A statement read: “Recognise this man? We’d like to speak to him about a sexual assault in Birmingham city centre.

Read more: Man in his 30s 'raped' on Christmas Eve as police appeal for witnesses