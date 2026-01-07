Police launch urgent appeal after woman 'sexually assaulted' in city centre
Police are appealing for information after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in a city centre.
The woman, who has not been named, was allegedly touched by a man underneath Holloway Circus in Birmingham at around 2pm on October 29.
West Midlands Police have shared a CCTV image of a man they are seeking in connection to the incident.
A statement read: “Recognise this man? We’d like to speak to him about a sexual assault in Birmingham city centre.
“A woman was touched inappropriately whilst walking on the ramp underneath Holloway Circus, shortly after 2pm on Wednesday 29 October.
“We’ve been reviewing CCTV from around the area, and we’d like to speak to this man as part of our enquiries.
“If you know him, or have any information that could help enquiries, call us on 101 quoting crime reference number 20/425562/25.”