Police warn protesters face arrest over Palestine Action support and 'intifada chants' at Al-Quds Day march
The warning comes days after the Government allowed the Met Police to ban the march - the first to be blocked in London since 2012
Protesters have been warned they face arrest if they show support for Palestine Action or perform intifada chants at the banned Al-Quds Day march in London on Sunday.
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The Met Police is expecting around 12,000 people to take part in the annual rally, an international event to show support for Palestinian rights.
It comes after Home Secretary Shabanna Mahmood took the rare step in allowing the force to ban the protest, amid fears of serious disorder taking place because of its links to Iran.
Ms Mahmood approved the ban on Tuesday, making it just the second demonstration to be blocked in London since 2012 when marches by the far-right English Defence League were stopped.
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However, people can still legally assemble and take part in a so-called "static protest," prompting warnings by police that those who "march or incites others to march" face arrest.
The Al-Quds event takes its name from the Arabic version of the word Jerusalem, and was formed by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini after Iran's 1979 revolution.
Intifada is the Arabic word for "uprising" and often refers to Palestinian resistance movements against Israel.
Ade Adelekan, deputy assistant at the Met, said: "Officers on the ground will act decisively and be briefed on placards, flags and chanting that will cross the line into hate crime or support of a proscribed organisation.
"As set out previously, we will also take action where we see chants calling for intifada. We know these words have consequences."
Police patrols will also be deployed around places of worship, community venues and embassies on Sunday, Met Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said.
The annual event in London had drawn criticism over apparent backing for the Iranian regime after its organisers expressed support for the country’s late leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the first wave of US strikes on February 28.
A counter-protest has also been planned, with police using the River Thames to block the demonstrations from clashing.
All demonstrations will take place between Vauxhall and Lambeth bridges, and are permitted between 1pm and 3pm, police have said.
It comes a month after the Government's decision to proscribe Palestine Action was unlawful, but the group remains banned pending an appeal by the Home Office.
Speaking on Tuesday, a Met spokesperson said: "The Home Secretary has consented to the Metropolitan Police banning Sunday’s Al Quds march and any associated counter-protest marches.
"This will be in place from 16:00hrs on Wednesday, 11 March and last one month.
"The Al Quds march is uniquely contentious having originated in Iran and in London is organised by the Islamic Human Rights Commission, an organisation supportive of the Iranian regime and was due to take place on Sunday, 15 March.
"The threshold to ban a protest is high and we do not take this decision lightly; this is the first time we have used this power since 2012."
Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner, is said to have assessed that the risk of serious disorder had reached the threshold that justified such action.