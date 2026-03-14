The warning comes days after the Government allowed the Met Police to ban the march - the first to be blocked in London since 2012

The annual Al-Quds day march in London last year. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Protesters have been warned they face arrest if they show support for Palestine Action or perform intifada chants at the banned Al-Quds Day march in London on Sunday.

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Shabana Mahmood gave permission for the Met Police to ban the march. Picture: Alamy

However, people can still legally assemble and take part in a so-called "static protest," prompting warnings by police that those who "march or incites others to march" face arrest. The Al-Quds event takes its name from the Arabic version of the word Jerusalem, and was formed by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini after Iran's 1979 revolution. Intifada is the Arabic word for "uprising" and often refers to Palestinian resistance movements against Israel. Ade Adelekan, deputy assistant at the Met, said: "Officers on the ground will act decisively and be briefed on placards, flags and chanting that will cross the line into hate crime or support of a proscribed organisation. "As set out previously, we will also take action where we see chants calling for intifada. We know these words have consequences." Police patrols will also be deployed around places of worship, community venues and embassies on Sunday, Met Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said.

The annual event in London had drawn criticism over apparent backing for the Iranian regime after its organisers expressed support for the country’s late leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the first wave of US strikes on February 28. A counter-protest has also been planned, with police using the River Thames to block the demonstrations from clashing. All demonstrations will take place between Vauxhall and Lambeth bridges, and are permitted between 1pm and 3pm, police have said. It comes a month after the Government's decision to proscribe Palestine Action was unlawful, but the group remains banned pending an appeal by the Home Office. Speaking on Tuesday, a Met spokesperson said: "The Home Secretary has consented to the Metropolitan Police banning Sunday’s Al Quds march and any associated counter-protest marches.

People take part in the march last year. Picture: Alamy