The force said 523 people aged between 18 and 87 were arrested for showing support for a proscribed organisation during the demonstration at Trafalgar Square.

A protester is being arrested by the police for holding a placard reading "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action" during the rally. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

More than 500 people have been arrested during a mass protest in central London against the ban on Palestine Action, the Metropolitan Police said.

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The force said 523 people aged between 18 and 87 were arrested for showing support for a proscribed organisation during the demonstration at Trafalgar Square. Those arrested included Massive Attack musician Robert Del Naja, who sat with an “I Support Palestine Action” sign and was later carried away by three police officers. Hundreds of protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square on Saturday afternoon with signs reading “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.” Protest group Defend Our Juries said the demonstration, called Everyone Day, would show the “resistance” to the ban on Palestine Action was “stronger than ever”. Many of the mostly elderly demonstrators sat on camping chairs and on the ground as they held up their placards. At the top of the square, near the National Gallery, large banners were displayed reading “Jurors deserve to hear the whole truth” and “Israel starves kids”. Read more: Police remove protesters during mass demonstration against Palestine Action ban Read more: Student faces hate crime charge over 'tea towel' remark about Palestine activist’s headscarf

Protesters gathered for a demonstration organised by Defend Our Juries. Picture: Getty

Police officers carried people away from the demonstration as they made arrests – including Mr Del Naja, who was filmed being lifted off the ground by three police officers. In the footage, a man can be heard asking Mr Del Naja: “Can you tell us why you’re being arrested today?” The musician appears to reply: “I’m being unlawfully arrested.” Prior to his arrest, Mr Del Naja told the Press Association he wanted to attend the protest despite the consequences a potential arrest could have on his music career. “Being a musician, obviously, there was a lot of trepidation around how we might not be able to travel and get visas,” he said.“

Police moved in to arrest participants on suspicion of offences related to displaying support for a proscribed organisation. Picture: Getty