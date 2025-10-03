Police arrest three more over synagogue terror attack
The latest arrests bring the number of people held on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism to six
Three more people, a man and two women, have been arrested by officers investigating the Manchester synagogue attack.
The latest arrests bring the number of people held on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism to six, Greater Manchester Police said.
Laurence Taylor, the head of counter terror policing in the UK, said police will be "seeking warrants of further detention" for all six of them.
Two people were killed in the terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday.
Adrian Daulby, 53, is believed to have been shot dead by police while attempting to prevent killer Jihad Al-Shamie entering the synagogue during the car and knife attack.
He was killed together with Melvin Cravitz, 66, from Crumpsall, who was working as a security guard at the synagogue and also helped prevent the attacker entering the premises.
Police believe Al-Shamie may have been influenced by "extreme Islamist ideology" - though establishing the "full circumstances" will "take some time".
Armed police accidentally shot Mr Daulby and another member of the public during the attack, which happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
The investigation into the handling of the armed response to the Manchester synagogue attack will look at “whether police may have caused or contributed to the death” of Mr Daulby and the officers involved are being “treated as witnesses”, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.
A tribute provided by Mr Daulby’s family said: “Adrian Daulby was a hero and tragically lost his life in the act of courage to save others.
“He was a beloved brother, loving uncle to his four nieces and one nephew and a cherished cousin.
“The family is shocked by the tragic, sudden death of such a lovely, down-to-earth man.
“His final act was one of profound courage and he will forever be remembered for his heroic act on Thursday October 2, 2025.”
Mr Cravitz’s family said in their tribute that he was “kind” and “caring” and was “devoted” to his wife and family.
A statement said: “Melvin would do anything to help anyone. He was so kind, caring and always wanted to chat and get to know people.
“He was devoted to his wife, family and loved his food. He will be sorely missed by his wife, family, friends and community.
“We ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with this shocking loss.”