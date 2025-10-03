Three more people, a man and two women, have been arrested by officers investigating the Manchester synagogue attack.

The latest arrests bring the number of people held on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism to six, Greater Manchester Police said.

Laurence Taylor, the head of counter terror policing in the UK, said police will be "seeking warrants of further detention" for all six of them.

Two people were killed in the terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday.

Adrian Daulby, 53, is believed to have been shot dead by police while attempting to prevent killer Jihad Al-Shamie entering the synagogue during the car and knife attack.

He was killed together with Melvin Cravitz, 66, from Crumpsall, who was working as a security guard at the synagogue and also helped prevent the attacker entering the premises.

Police believe Al-Shamie may have been influenced by "extreme Islamist ideology" - though establishing the "full circumstances" will "take some time".

