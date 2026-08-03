Harrison Simpson, 22, was charged with breaching a non-molestation order in March 2024.

Harrison Simpson, 22, was charged with breaching a non-molestation order in March 2024. Picture: Facebook

By Issy Clarke

A warrant for the arrest of a paedophile was issued in the 18 months before he murdered his partner's toddler daughter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The two-year-old died following an incident on Hartington Close in Thornaby on Saturday 13th September. Picture: Cleveland Police

Cleveland Police has now said that Simpson was charged with breaching a non-molestation order in March 2024. They said in a statement that a warrant was issued in that same month after he failed to appear in court. "Multiple enquiries and arrest attempts were carried out to try to locate and arrest him but these proved unsuccessful," the statement continued. Isabelle's family was told about "the circumstances surrounding the outstanding warrant early on in the investigation".

As Isabelle was dying, Walker delayed ringing 999, instead smoking a cigarette in her kitchen. Picture: Cleveland Police

The force admitted that the fact Simpson had an outstanding arrest warrant was "far from adequate" and that a review was immediately conducted following his arrest for murder. It said several changes had been implemented following the review, including greater visibility of outstanding warrants and daily reviews of the most dangerous cases. Alexandra Walker, 26, and Harrison Simpson, 22, were jailed for life by Ms Justice Norton, with minimum terms of 28 years and six months for Simpson, and 22 years for Walker, both minus time spent on remand. The couple had met on Facebook Dating earlier last summer and Simpson became a regular visitor to the house where Walker and Isabelle lived together.