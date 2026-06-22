A millionaire banker questioned in the infamous ‘Putney Pusher’ case was arrested after police spoke to his ex-partner, it has been reported.

The Met Police received a tip-off and then went to speak to the man’s former partner, according to the Times.

Last week, a man, 44, was arrested at his £1.4m West London home on suspicion of grievous bodily harm over the incident more than nine years ago.

He was later re-arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs and was bailed until September.

The incident on Putney Bridge nine years ago sparked a massive police search and led to several arrests but no-one was ever charged and police closed the investigation in 2018 due to a lack of leads.

A 33-year-old woman was launched into a busy lane on the bridge at around 7.40am on May 5, 2017, by a man - believed to be a stranger to her - as he ran past.

She narrowly avoided serious injuries because of the fast reflexes of a hero bus driver who managed to swerve to avoid her.