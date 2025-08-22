Met arrests 100 people ahead of Notting Hill Carnival in bid to deter trouble
Dozens of people have been arrested in a bid to deter those who “pose the greatest risk” to the safety of Notting Hill Carnival this weekend.
Met Police officers carried out “intelligence-led interventions”, arresting 100 people, recalling 21 more to prison and seizing 11 firearms and more than 40 knives.
At least 266 people either have police bail or probation licence conditions not to attend the carnival this weekend.
Two people were murdered at the carnival last year, including a popular chef and a woman attending with her three-year-old daughter.
It comes as the Met faces accusations of bias after announcing it would use live facial recognition technology at the iconic carnival.
Commander Charmain Brenyah, the force’s spokeswoman for the event, said around one million people are expected to be on the streets of west London.
Ms Brenyah said: “Our policing plan makes tackling serious violence a priority, which is why we’ve carried out intelligence-led interventions against those groups and individuals who we have reason to believe pose the greatest risk to the safety of other carnival-goers.
“We hope that this police activity will be a significant deterrent for those who otherwise might have been planning to come and engage in violence and other criminality.”
The Met said live facial recognition (LFR) technology – which captures people’s faces in real-time CCTV cameras – will be used on the approach to and from the carnival as well as outside the boundaries of the event.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said earlier this week the force’s rules and safeguards over using the tool “fall short”, and could have a “chilling effect” on individuals’ rights when used.
Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley sought to reassure campaign groups that the technology will be used without bias amid concerns it is discriminatory.
The force believes the tool is “reliable and effective”, and helps keep Londoners safe.
Alongside the use of LFR technology, the Met also plans to install screening arches at some of the busiest entry points to the carnival, where stop-and-search powers will be used in a bid to keep weapons out.
The force said intelligence has been shared nationally to identify violent gangs planning to attend while banning orders are being sought for those with a history of violence or sexual offences.
Crowd safety is also a “concern”, with attendees urged to listen to directions from stewards or officers, the Met said.