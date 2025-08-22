Revellers attend Notting Hill Carnival on August 26, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Dozens of people have been arrested in a bid to deter those who “pose the greatest risk” to the safety of Notting Hill Carnival this weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Met Police officers carried out “intelligence-led interventions”, arresting 100 people, recalling 21 more to prison and seizing 11 firearms and more than 40 knives. At least 266 people either have police bail or probation licence conditions not to attend the carnival this weekend. Two people were murdered at the carnival last year, including a popular chef and a woman attending with her three-year-old daughter. Read more: Met chief confirms live facial recognition 'without bias' will be used at Notting Hill carnival Read more: Met's plan to use facial recognition at Notting Hill Carnival is 'unlawful', watchdog warns

Notting Hill Carnival, London, England. Picture: Alamy

It comes as the Met faces accusations of bias after announcing it would use live facial recognition technology at the iconic carnival. Commander Charmain Brenyah, the force’s spokeswoman for the event, said around one million people are expected to be on the streets of west London. Ms Brenyah said: “Our policing plan makes tackling serious violence a priority, which is why we’ve carried out intelligence-led interventions against those groups and individuals who we have reason to believe pose the greatest risk to the safety of other carnival-goers. “We hope that this police activity will be a significant deterrent for those who otherwise might have been planning to come and engage in violence and other criminality.”

Dancers from Paraiso School of Samba, Notting Hill Carnival 2013. Picture: Alamy