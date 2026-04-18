Counter Terrorism Police London is leading the investigation into the incident, with support from the Metropolitan Police, but it is not being treated as a terrorist incident

Metropolitan Police officers outside the Houses of Parliament on March 21, 2023 in London, England. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Counter terror police are leading an investigation into an arson attack on a business in north London that took place on Friday evening - although it is not being treated as a terrorist incident.

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A man was seen approaching a row of shops in Hendon with a plastic bag containing three bottles containing fluid, which he placed next to a building and then attempted to light. The bottles failed to fully ignite and the man fled the scene. There was minor damage to the shopfront and no injuries have been reported. Counter Terrorism Police London is leading the investigation into the incident, with support from the Metropolitan Police, but it is not being treated as a terrorist incident. No arrests have been made at this time. Read more: Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz again due to continued US naval blockade Read more: Fourth person charged over 'arson attack' on Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green

Police officers stand on duty at a cordon near to the Finchley Reform Synagogue, in the North Finchley area of north London, on April 15, 2026. Picture: Toby Shepheard / AFP via Getty Images