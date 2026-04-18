Police investigate arson attack on north London business
Counter Terrorism Police London is leading the investigation into the incident, with support from the Metropolitan Police, but it is not being treated as a terrorist incident
Counter terror police are leading an investigation into an arson attack on a business in north London that took place on Friday evening - although it is not being treated as a terrorist incident.
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A man was seen approaching a row of shops in Hendon with a plastic bag containing three bottles containing fluid, which he placed next to a building and then attempted to light.
The bottles failed to fully ignite and the man fled the scene.
There was minor damage to the shopfront and no injuries have been reported.
Counter Terrorism Police London is leading the investigation into the incident, with support from the Metropolitan Police, but it is not being treated as a terrorist incident.
No arrests have been made at this time.
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Commander Helen Flanagan, of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “At this stage last night’s arson is not being linked to other incidents in the North West London area over the last week or last month’s arson in Golders Green but Counter Terrorism officers are leading due to the similarities of each attack.
“I would ask that anyone with information or footage that could help our investigation gets in touch with police as soon as possible.
“We will be relentless in our pursuit of those responsible for this and other, similar, hateful acts against London’s communities.”
Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in the area, said: “Since the incident in Golders Green last month we have spoken extensively to community leaders. I understand and appreciate their concerns, and I know this latest incident will add to fears in the community.
“Local officers are working closely with Counter Terrorism Policing to support the investigation.
“The community can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area. Since last month’s attack in Golders Green, we have stepped up police patrols and vigilance to reassure communities and disrupt offenders.
“This includes armed police patrols as well as deployments of officers from Project Servator, who are specially trained to spot anyone who may be planning or preparing to commit criminal acts.”