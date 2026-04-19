Police treating arson attack on Jewish charity's former premises as antisemitic hate crime
Members of the Jewish community have been urged to "remain calm" as counter-terror police continue to investigate.
Police are treating an arson attack at the site of a former Jewish charity in northwest London as an antisemitic hate crime.
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Officers were called after a man attempted to start a fire at the former site of Jewish Futures in Hendon on Friday night, with police attending the scene at around 10:30pm.
Although the charity has moved locations, signage in the front window still holds charity's name.
The Met said: "A man approached a row of shops with a plastic bag containing what was later found to be three bottles containing fluid.
"He placed the bag next to the building and lit the items in the bag. The bottles failed to fully ignite and the man fled the scene."
The Metropolitan Police said the incident is not being treated as terrorism and officers are keeping an open mind about the motive.
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There were no injuries and only minor damage was caused to the shopfront.
Members of the Jewish community have been urged to "remain calm" as counter-terror police continue to investigate.
The Met said the police presence has been stepped up in northwest London after a series of attempted arson attacks, for which there have been "online claims of responsibility".
London Fire Brigade also attended the scene.
No arrests have been made.