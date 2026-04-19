Police are treating an arson attack at the site of a former Jewish charity in northwest London as an antisemitic hate crime.

Officers were called after a man attempted to start a fire at the former site of Jewish Futures in Hendon on Friday night, with police attending the scene at around 10:30pm.

Although the charity has moved locations, signage in the front window still holds charity's name.

The Met said: "A man approached a row of shops with a plastic bag containing what was later found to be three bottles containing fluid.

"He placed the bag next to the building and lit the items in the bag. The bottles failed to fully ignite and the man fled the scene."

The Metropolitan Police said the incident is not being treated as terrorism and officers are keeping an open mind about the motive.

Read more: Lammy rallies behind Starmer as rival party leaders double down on calls for PM to go over Mandelson row

Read more: Attacks on peacekeepers in Lebanon must stop says UN chief