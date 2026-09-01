Officers were attacked with fireworks and a vehicle was set alight at a vigil for a teenager who died in a road accident, police have said.

It happened in the Beaconhill Grange area of Cramlington, Northumberland, at around 4pm on Monday, Northumbria Police said.

The force said it seized four electric motorbikes at the balloon release. The force did not name the teenager who had died in the road traffic collision, but said he was aged 16.

Northumbria Police said trouble started at the vigil, adding: “A number of those who attended were on electric motorbikes, motorcycles, and quad bikes, and officers saw a spike in anti-social behaviour reports in the area both before and after a planned balloon release.

“Police also received reports that one vehicle was set on fire and fireworks were thrown at officers.”

There were no reports of any injuries.

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