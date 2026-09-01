Police attacked with fireworks and vehicle set alight at vigil for teenager
A number of those who attended the vigil were on electric motorbikes, motorcycles, and quad bikes, the police said.
Officers were attacked with fireworks and a vehicle was set alight at a vigil for a teenager who died in a road accident, police have said.
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It happened in the Beaconhill Grange area of Cramlington, Northumberland, at around 4pm on Monday, Northumbria Police said.
The force said it seized four electric motorbikes at the balloon release. The force did not name the teenager who had died in the road traffic collision, but said he was aged 16.
Northumbria Police said trouble started at the vigil, adding: “A number of those who attended were on electric motorbikes, motorcycles, and quad bikes, and officers saw a spike in anti-social behaviour reports in the area both before and after a planned balloon release.
“Police also received reports that one vehicle was set on fire and fireworks were thrown at officers.”
There were no reports of any injuries.
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Northumbria Police deployed a number of units to the scene, including a drone team, and officers seized four Sur-Ron electric bikes as well as issuing warnings around vehicles being used to cause anti-social behaviour.
Superintendent Michelle Robson said: “We understand that people will want to come together to remember those who have died, and we ask that they do so safely, respectfully and within the law.
“Where such events are used as an opportunity to carry out offences, we are committed to taking action against those responsible.
“We are conducting a thorough investigation to identify those involved in the unacceptable behaviour.”
Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the disorder.
The incident followed a vigil in Haswell, County Durham, last week for one of the five young men killed in a collision on the A66 in Middlesbrough, at which cars were set alight.