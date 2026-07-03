Police chiefs have criticised plans to let pubs stay open until 5am for England’s World Cup clash against Mexico.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council has slammed timing of the Government’s decision to let pubs stay open until 5am for England’s World Cup match against Mexico, as more than 1,000 venues will be staying open late.

In a joint statement, Chief Constable Mark Roberts, NPCC lead for football policing, and Acting Chief Constable Scott Green, NPCC lead for alcohol licensing and harm reduction, said the “late announcement” meant forces having to adapt plans and take officers away from communities.

They also asked England fans to be considerate to others and drink “sensibly” during the game.

Read more: Starmer confirms pubs can stay open late for England's 1am World Cup clash with Mexico

Greene King said more than 600 pubs across England will be staying open late to show the match and Marston’s said more than 400 will be open late.

The statement said: “We recognise there will be significant public interest in England’s match on Monday morning and that many of the public will want to come together in pubs and licensed venues to enjoy the occasion.

“We also know from previous tournaments the knock-out games sadly see an increase in violent incidents particularly in the night-time economy and an increase in domestic abuse. This is directly linked to alcohol consumption.

“The likely route for England progression has been known for a considerable time yet this late announcement leaves policing having to adapt our plans seeing officers working extended shifts which in turn takes them away from communities.

“From a policing perspective, our priority is to support people to enjoy the match safely and responsibly. We therefore ask those watching the game to be considerate – drink within sensible limits, and behave in a way that keeps you, your friends, staff, officers and the wider public safe.

“We will continue to work with partners and venues to support a safe and enjoyable evening for everyone.”

Sir Keir Starmer announced on Thursday that pubs across England and Wales will be able to stay open late for the round of 16 match, which kicks off at 1am on Monday.

MPs had called for leeway beyond the 2am extended pub opening hours already in place for England matches during the football World Cup.

The blanket extension means individual pubs do not need to apply for extended hours.

As well as hundreds of Greene King and Marston’s pubs, a spokesperson for Fuller’s said that as of Friday morning 23 pubs were planning to stay open.

Jared Sedgwick, director of operations at Marston’s, said: “More than 400 of our pubs were already set to open late for England v Mexico on Sunday night – and the Government’s decision to ease licensing restrictions means that number is only going one way.

“When England are playing, a 1am kick-off is no barrier, and we’ll make sure fans have somewhere great to watch it together in the kind of big match atmosphere that’s hard to replicate at home.

“If the last game was anything to go by, there’ll be plenty to keep people on the edge of their seats – and with spaces filling up fast, we’d encourage anyone planning to join us to book ahead to avoid disappointment. We also suspect there might be a little more ‘working from home’ come Monday morning.”

Andrew Gallagher, brand and marketing director at Greene King, said: “We’re delighted to have been granted permission to stay open late as England progress through the tournament.

“There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere in our pubs and it gives fans the chance to come together, soak up the occasion and hopefully celebrate.

“We know this will be a popular match, so urge guests to secure their spot as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for Wetherspoons said “only five of the 800 Wetherspoon pubs will be open” for the match.

These are: Bishops Mill, Durham; Cooper Rose, Sunderland; William Rufus, Carlisle; Penderel’s Oak, Holborn; and Solomon Cutler, Birmingham.

England will face Mexico in the last 16 after beating the Democratic Republic of the Congo 2-1 on Wednesday.