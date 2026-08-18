More police calls to be answered by AI chatbots - to filter out pothole complaints
A new system will use artificial intelligence to redirect those calls to other agencies, like local councils or the NHS, before a human call handler picks up the phone
Non-emergency police calls are to be answered first by AI chatbots, to filter out pranks and people complaining about potholes or energy bills.
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Around 4 million calls are made a year to the 101 non-emergency line which are deemed to not be police matters. It equates to about a fifth of all calls to the number.
They include people asking about lost property, changing electricity providers, and requesting a ride home.
A new system will use artificial intelligence to redirect those calls to other agencies, like local councils or the NHS, before a human call handler picks up the phone.
Crime and Policing Minister, Sarah Jones, told LBC: “Police call handlers are wasting hours fielding calls meant for other organisations.
“Every minute spent on these calls is time taken away from helping people who genuinely need their support.
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“AI is already helping police catch dangerous criminals and speed up investigations. Now, it will help bring control rooms into the 21st century, freeing up time and unlocking millions of pounds.
“Forces can reinvest those savings into tackling the crime on our streets.”
The Home Office reckons the change will save policing £8.5 million a year.
But victims’ campaigners have warned the changes must be made cautiously.
Ellen Lefley, deputy legal director at JUSTICE, told LBC: “People want AI to improve policing, but they don’t want it to take over.
“The public’s relationship with the police and how they use technology - with their consent - is really important because it’s the lynchpin of public trust and we need to make sure that trust is maintained.
“I sometimes feel very wary of how it’s going to be done but I also see there are lots of benefits to be gained. Does that mean I want to write a blank cheque for policing to use AI wherever and however they want? Absolutely not. And that chimes with the public attitudes evidence that we have.”
15 police forces in England and Wales have already trialled the new technology, including Humberside, Durham, Nottinghamshire, and Hertfordshire, as well as the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police.
Officials say it’s been tested to make sure performance isn’t affected by different accents.
They also insist strict safeguards are in place meaning callers will be connected to a human if they ask to be or if the system has any doubts about the reason for a call.
Examples of unnecessary calls made to 101 during pilots of the new system include:
- A caller wanted Humberside Police to pick them up because they needed a lift on 28 July.
- Someone wanted to talk to the Metropolitan Police on 28 July about changing their electricity provider.
- A caller wanted to discuss the cost of electricity with Durham Constabulary on 3 August.
- A person seeking advice from Greater Manchester Police on 29 July on whether a pension pot is tax-free from age 55.
- People looking to report a lost umbrella to Nottinghamshire Police on 27 July, a lost parcel to Staffordshire Police on 29 July, a lost Oyster card to Hertfordshire Constabulary on 3 August, and a lost student ticket to Greater Manchester Police on 3 August.
Acting Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Hooper from Essex Police, who is leading the national rollout of the tech, told LBC it “addresses long-standing challenges in public contact”.
He said: “Using AI to triage and redirect non-police calls will help forces manage demand more effectively.
“It’ll free up call handlers to focus on those who genuinely need police support.
“By reducing unnecessary call handling, this system marks a major step forward in modernising how the public interacts with policing – making services more efficient, responsive, and easier to navigate.”