A new system will use artificial intelligence to redirect those calls to other agencies, like local councils or the NHS, before a human call handler picks up the phone

Around 4 million calls are made a year to the 101 non-emergency line. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight

Non-emergency police calls are to be answered first by AI chatbots, to filter out pranks and people complaining about potholes or energy bills.

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Around 4 million calls are made a year to the 101 non-emergency line which are deemed to not be police matters. It equates to about a fifth of all calls to the number. They include people asking about lost property, changing electricity providers, and requesting a ride home. A new system will use artificial intelligence to redirect those calls to other agencies, like local councils or the NHS, before a human call handler picks up the phone. Crime and Policing Minister, Sarah Jones, told LBC: “Police call handlers are wasting hours fielding calls meant for other organisations. “Every minute spent on these calls is time taken away from helping people who genuinely need their support. Read More: 'I got death and rape threats in the Commons': Ex-Labour MP says police do not take politicians' safety seriously Read More: ‘I felt like an idiot’: Inside the international luxury watch theft trade leaving some victims too ashamed to call police

But victims’ campaigners have warned the changes must be made cautiously. Picture: Alamy

“AI is already helping police catch dangerous criminals and speed up investigations. Now, it will help bring control rooms into the 21st century, freeing up time and unlocking millions of pounds. “Forces can reinvest those savings into tackling the crime on our streets.” The Home Office reckons the change will save policing £8.5 million a year. But victims’ campaigners have warned the changes must be made cautiously. Ellen Lefley, deputy legal director at JUSTICE, told LBC: “People want AI to improve policing, but they don’t want it to take over. “The public’s relationship with the police and how they use technology - with their consent - is really important because it’s the lynchpin of public trust and we need to make sure that trust is maintained.

Officials say it’s been tested to make sure performance isn’t affected by different accents. Picture: Alamy