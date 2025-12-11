Policing chiefs warned forces will never be able to record 100 per cent of offenders' ethnicities

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood indicated that ethnicity of all offenders should be recorded and published by police. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Police officers will never be able to record 100 per cent of criminal's ethnicities despite Government calls, chiefs have claimed.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood previously indicated she wants forces to record the information in the wake of the grooming gangs scandals. But police chiefs have warned that forces are "never going to get to 100 per cent completion rate." Speaking as new police data on child sexual abuse and exploitation was published on Thursday, Gareth Edwards, head of the Vulnerability Knowledge and Practice Programme, cast doubt on the move.

He said: "Sometimes we won't know who the suspects are. Sometimes victims may not engage, there might be third-party reports. "There are different reasons why we won’t always have that data available. But I think the ambition for us to improve our quality in that area is what we share collectively." Police figures published on Thursday showed that of 122,768 child sexual abuse and exploitation offences recorded in 2024, self-defined ethnicity was recorded for 34 per cent or 38,015 of victims and 34 per cent, or 44,396 of perpetrators. The majority of perpetrators were white British, making up 86.9 per cent of offenders, with the percentage of the UK population at 74.4 per cent in the 2021 census. Specifically for group-based offending, crimes carried out by grooming gangs were 17 per cent of the total, with the majority committed within families, followed by child-on-child offences.