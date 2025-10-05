There were no injuries in the fire that damaged the front entrance and a vehicle parked outside the mosque in Peaceheaven

By Asher McShane

Police have released CCTV images of two men they are hunting over a suspected arson attack at a mosque.

Police are treating a fire which damaged a mosque in East Sussex as a hate crime. Two worshippers were inside the mosque at the time of the attack, although neither were injured in the incident. Both the front entrance to the mosque and a vehicle parked outside the building in Peaceheaven, East Sussex, were significantly damaged. Sussex Police said in a statement they were called to reports of an arson attack in Phyllis Avenue just before 10pm on Saturday. They confirmed the incident was being treated as a hate crime. Police have described their investigation as "fast moving". Photos from the scene show a burnt out car outside the mosque.

Two alleged arsonists were seen sprinkling fuel at the door of the building on Phyllis Avenue in Peacehaven. One volunteer told The Sun: “Evening prayers had finished, so most people had left the mosque. "They came in balaclavas and sprayed gasoline on the entrance and the few steps.” Liberal Democrat MP for Lewes district, James MacCleary, condemned the incident on X saying: “Appalling to hear about this fire at the mosque in Peacehaven. "It is used by my constituents and is an important part of the local community. Police are treating it as a hate crime." Last August, the mosque was targeted twice overnight with eggs thrown at the building and people have shouted curse words and racial slurs when passing by, the manager said. “We never expected an attack on this level,” said the mosque manager. “The community right now is on their toes. They feel unsafe, they are paranoid. There is a lot going on right now.” Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna said: “We understand the concerns this has caused within the community, and the impact that will be felt by the Muslim community as a result. “There is already an increased police presence at the scene and there are also additional patrols taking place to provide reassurance at other places of worship across the county. "Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information or footage captured on CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone to contact the police. According to reports, a volunteer at the mosque told reporters that two people tried to enter through the front door, only to find it locked. They then poured a liquid at the entrance and near a car parked outside, which was set alight, the volunteer said. "It could have been murder," the man said, adding that two people inside the mosque managed to escape. Video circulating on social media appears to show two people in balaclavas approaching an entry before a large blaze spreads, although this has not been confirmed by authorities.