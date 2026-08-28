The victim was dragged into a doorway and raped in the early hours of Saturday morning.

By Ella Bennett

The Metropolitan Police have released images of a man they need to identify and speak to after a woman was raped in Covent Garden.

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The victim, a woman in her 20s, was approached by an unknown man as she walked through the crowded streets of Shaftesbury Avenue, Cambridge Circus and Drury Lane in the early hours of Saturday, August 22. Around 5.20am the man dragged her into a doorway in Macklin Street before raping her. The victim managed to flee the scene and submitted a report to the police shortly after. She continues to receive support from specialist officers and dedicated services. Read more: 'Obsessed' fan jailed for 12 months for stalking Doctor Who star Billie Piper Read more: Rape and sex offence specialists introduced to every police force by the end of the year

CCTV of man police wish to speak to in connection with a rape in Covent Garden. Picture: Met Police

Detectives immediately conducted urgent enquiries and gathered CCTV, which shows a man in the vicinity of Lisle Street and Drury Lane who officers are working to trace. He is described as white and aged between 25 to 35, with short dark hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie with a dark gilet, casual trousers and trainers. He also had a backpack on. The area was very busy at the time, and the Met is now urging anyone who was in the Covent Garden area from 4.30am to 6am on Saturday, August 22 to come forward with information.