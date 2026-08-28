Police release CCTV of man in connection with rape of woman in Covent Garden
The victim was dragged into a doorway and raped in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The Metropolitan Police have released images of a man they need to identify and speak to after a woman was raped in Covent Garden.
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The victim, a woman in her 20s, was approached by an unknown man as she walked through the crowded streets of Shaftesbury Avenue, Cambridge Circus and Drury Lane in the early hours of Saturday, August 22.
Around 5.20am the man dragged her into a doorway in Macklin Street before raping her.
The victim managed to flee the scene and submitted a report to the police shortly after.
She continues to receive support from specialist officers and dedicated services.
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Detectives immediately conducted urgent enquiries and gathered CCTV, which shows a man in the vicinity of Lisle Street and Drury Lane who officers are working to trace.
He is described as white and aged between 25 to 35, with short dark hair.
He was wearing a grey hoodie with a dark gilet, casual trousers and trainers. He also had a backpack on.
The area was very busy at the time, and the Met is now urging anyone who was in the Covent Garden area from 4.30am to 6am on Saturday, August 22 to come forward with information.
Detective Chief Inspector Paul Ridley, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim who continues to demonstrate tremendous courage.
“No woman or girl should feel unsafe on the streets of London, and we remain steadfast in our pursuit of those who commit these terrible offences. Officers continue to conduct enquiries locally and there will be increased patrols in the area.
“We’re also appealing for the public’s help as part of our investigation. We are confident there are witnesses and that someone will recognise the man in the footage.
“While we understand that speaking to police can be daunting, all information will be treated in the strictest confidence. No matter how insignificant you believe it to be, any information could prove crucial to the investigation.”
All relevant information can be shared via 101, quoting CAD reference 5512/22AUG26. Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.