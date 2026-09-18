A video shows the moment a police officer hitched a ride in a woman’s car to catch a suspect on the run.

Jacob Roberts, 25, had sped away from officers after they tried to pull him over in Abercwmboi, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

After Roberts abandoned his vehicle, the pursuit continued on foot before Pc Peter Kerswell flagged down another driver, telling her he needed a lift.

Body-worn camera footage shows the South Wales Police officer climbing into the Nissan Micra before the driver asks: “Where to?”

Pc Kerswell tells the driver to “keep going” before he catches up with Roberts and arrests him.

Roberts, of Mountain Ash, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failure to stop after a road accident, criminal damage to property and possession of cannabis.

During the pursuit in May, South Wales Police said Roberts drove in an erratic manner, failing to stop at junctions, mounting pavements, reverse ramming the pursuing police car and hitting parked cars and a building.