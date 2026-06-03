He added that politicians have a 'level of responsibility' when it comes to their choice of words

Scenes in Southampton overnight during a protest following the death of Henry Nowak. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hampshire Police Chief Constable has apologised to family of murdered Henry Nowak over the handcuffing of their son moments before his death.

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Speaking on Wednesday, Police Chief Constable Alexis Boon insisted that he would not resign over the case and is awaiting the outcome of the independent investigation to determine "what we should do differently". Asked to reflect on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage's call for "pure cold rage" from the public, with the police chief insisted it was "not for me" to comment on the remarks of specific politicians. However, he added that politicians have a "level of responsibility" when it comes to their words. The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in December with a ceremonial knife by Vickrum Digwa, 23. He was then handcuffed by police and bled to death. The comments come after a furious Sir Keir Starmer accused Nigel Farage of 'exploiting' the death of Henry Nowak and 'appealing for rage' in a fiery exchange during PMQs. Read more: What happened to Henry Nowak and why are people protesting? Read more: Police pelted with bricks and bottles as violence erupts at Henry Nowak murder protest

Police Chief Constable Alexis Boon. Picture: Hampshire Police

The PM added that Mr Farage's calls for rage following the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak were "unforgivable". It comes as Satvir Kaur, Labour MP for for Southampton, told LBC "this shouldn't be about me" after it was revealed she had received threats in the wake of the tradgedy. "It shouldn't be about individuals. This is about a brutal, evil act. And actually all of us should be united in condemning it, but also all working together to ensure something like this can never happen again in Southampton and anywhere else in the country." She added that riots that followed the teenager's death were "both heartbreaking to hear the stories from local residents, but also really heartwarming to hear of our community coming together". Speaking with members of the media, the police chief was seen to conceded that there are individual officers within the force who are "racist" - as he rejected suggestions of "two-tier policing". He was also asked by Sky whether the force was "anti-black", to which he responded: "To be really clear, I do not think policing is racist.

A large bin is thrown as violent clashes erupt as protesters gather to express their anger at the murder of Henry Nowak following the release of police bodycam footage which shows Nowak. Picture: Alamy

"There are racist individuals within policing. Of course there are, and there have always been. And we will tackle that and deal with it." The police chief added "I would say absolutely not. I see officers day in, day out, on the ground, serving without fear or favour all our communities. And I think that's the case nationally," he said. Hitting back at Farage earlier in the Commons, a furious Sir Keir said: "I don't believe there's two-tier policing in this country. "I'm really shocked that he pretends to have respect for Henry's family and then acts in this way. They are a grieving family. "The grieving family have asked us not to respond in the way... they make a simple pledge to us as human beings to please not exploit that. 'His response has been to appeal for rage. Rage." "That's his response to a father who has lost his son and asked this not to happen. To do it when the family are expressly saying please don't is unforgiveable. It shows exactly who he is. "Henry Nowak's father Mark has urged for his son's death not "to be used to create further division, hatred or tension," the PM added.

Screen grab of Reform party leader Nigel Farage speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London after suggesting the reaction to the teenager's death should be "pure, cold rage". Picture: Alamy