England will play Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

Fans celebrate after England's Jude Bellingham scores their first goal. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Football’s chief police officer has praised the behaviour of England fans abroad at the World Cup, but said the tournament domestically has been the worst they have seen in terms of the number of incidents and arrests.

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Chief Constable Mark Roberts of Cheshire Police, the UK’s football policing lead, said the conduct of England fans attending Saturday’s quarter-final victory over Norway in Miami was once again “exemplary”. “The atmosphere during the game was passionate but friendly, with no animosity between fans at the end of the match,” he said. “It’s a real shame that the same cannot be said about the behaviour of fans back home here in the UK. “Over Saturday evening, into the early hours of Sunday morning we had over 500 incidents reported, with more than 100 arrests across the country." Read more: 'She was celebrating inside I promise' David Beckham responds to pictures of Victoria's reaction to England goal Read more: 'Maybe he doesn't know what it takes': Bellingham takes aim at Tuchel after criticism of 'lucky' England

England players celebrate their victory over Norway with fans in the stadium. Picture: Alamy

He continued: “The vast majority of these incidents have been alcohol-related and along with the extended licensing hours, we have seen an increase in calls to premises with big screens that are attracting large numbers of fans. “This behaviour really is disappointing. Domestically this tournament is the worst one we have seen for number of incidents and arrests. If we can have 40,000 fans together in Miami with no trouble, then why can’t fans follow their exemplary behaviour and do the same back home? “England are in the semi-finals of the World Cup, the sun is shining and this should be a time for celebration and getting behind the team, not getting involved in fights and causing trouble for UK Policing which is already facing significant demand. “So ahead of Wednesday’s game I would urge fans back home to follow those leading by example in the US – enjoy the game and atmosphere, go out and have fun but do so without causing problems for yourselves and others.” England’s semi-final takes them to Atlanta, where Argentina will be the opponents. The Daily Mail has reported that the city’s police department is gearing up for a complex operation. While fans purchasing tickets through their respective federations will be at opposite ends of the stadium, there has been no segregation at earlier matches at the tournament, which could be a concern on this occasion.

England fans celebrate the quarter-final win. Picture: Alamy