A female police chief has said she was “furious” when she heard a Reform MP saying she “never feels comfortable” when she sees two female police officers together rather than a male and female officer.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said she was “angry” at the comments made by Reform MP Sarah Pochin in July.

The Reform MP said last month: “I never feel comfortable, actually, seeing two female police officers together.

“I’d much rather see a great, big, strapping male police officer with a female, but there’s 100 per cent a place for women police officers.

“We need them to go out to certain, perhaps, more sensitive situations, situations where children are involved, situations where battered wives are involved or battered girlfriends,” she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Ms Kennedy, who retires from her position on Sunday after more than 30 years in policing, was asked for her reaction to the comments made by the MP for Runcorn and Helsby in nearby Cheshire.

Read more: Reform UK council removes St George and Union flags due to safety concerns

Read more: Teenage Reform council leader hits out at Labour's vaccine plans claiming chickenpox is just 'part of life'