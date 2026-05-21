Three teens avoided jail during a sentencing hearing at Southampton crown court. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The police and crime commissioner for Hampshire has hit out at the “far too lenient” punishment for three teenagers who avoided jail for their roles in the rape of two girls

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The trial at Southampton Crown Court heard that two girls were raped in two separate incidents in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, the first attack on November 26 2024 and the second on January 17 2025. The three boys, two aged 15 and one aged 14, were given youth rehabilitation orders (YRO) and the two older ones were also made subject to intensive supervision and surveillance (ISS). Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, said that she was concerned that the boys could commit such “terrifying acts” and not face a custodial sentence. She added that she would support the families of the victims if they sought to appeal against the “leniency” of the sentences. Read more: Three boys avoid prison sentences for their part in the rape of two girls Read more: Channel 4 boss 'deeply sorry' over Married at First Sight UK rape allegations

Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire Donna Jones. Picture: Alamy

She said: “This is an extremely disturbing case. I’m deeply concerned these boys felt they could carry out such terrifying acts and share them online and not go to prison. “Their sentences reflect a clear focus on rehabilitation rather than criminalisation. They are far too lenient. “As they stand, they offer little comfort to their victims as they try to rebuild their lives after such harrowing experiences. “Should the victims and their families take the decision to appeal the sentences, I will offer my support. “The education of young people about sexual violence and misogynistic attitudes is vitally important if we’re to prevent crimes like this from happening again. “My thoughts remain with the two young girls and their families.” A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to a three-year YRO with 180 days of ISS for the rape of each of the two girls and two indecent images charges. The court heard that he had been diagnosed with ADHD as well as “long-standing anxiety”. A second 15-year-old was given the same sentence for three charges of rape against each of the two victims and four counts of taking indecent images in relation to filming of the incidents. The court was told that he had an IQ of the “bottom 1% of his contemporaries” and had been diagnosed with ADHD. A third boy, aged 14, was given a YRO for 18 months for two charges of rape in the January incident by encouraging the second defendant and an offence of indecent images. He was described as having “mild cognitive impairment”. Judge Nicholas Rowland told the defendants: “I have to remember that you are not small adults. I have to think how likely you are to do serious things again and I need to make sure you do not do serious things again in the future.” Explaining his sentence, he added: “I should avoid criminalising these children unnecessarily and understand the effects of their behaviour and support their reintegration into society.” He added that “peer pressure played a large part in what went on”. The victim of the first incident came to the court for the sentencing hearing and, screened from the view of the boys, read her victim impact statement as well as a poem she had written directed towards her attackers. She described how her mental health had deteriorated since the incident leading her to isolate herself from her friends. She said: “I was caught off-guard, I never want that to happen again, I will never get that innocence back again.” The poem included the line: “All I want to do is die, I no longer have fear for when that comes.” She added: “No-one deserves the trauma of being raped.”

The attacks took place in Fordingbridge, Hampshire. Picture: Getty